News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ROB MORROW BAND To Play Lisle EYES TO THE SKIES Fest In Chicagoland-Area on Sunday July 2
Led by Emmy/Golden Globe-Nominated Actor ROB MORROW, Band To Play Main Stage Just Before CASSADEE POPE. June 30 Appearances on WGN-TV and Mancow Morning Show on WLUP-FM. Debut Album with "As Good As Dead" & "Nobody Wins," Scheduled for Fall.
To promote his Eyes To The Skies appearance, Morrow will join the Mancow Morning Show, on 97.9 The Loop, on Friday June 30, before appearing on WGN-TV with his all-star band, which includes lead guitarist Carlos Calvo, a Hollywood Film & TV Coach who's taught Adam Levine, David Duchovny, Ambyr Childers, Marg Helgenberger, David Oyelowo, and many others to play guitar. Rounding out the line-up are keyboardist Jason Libs, bassist Carlos Costa, and drummer Sam Aliano (Lukas Rossi, Billy Sheehan, Nuno Bettencourt, Slash).
Morrow, known for his nuanced acting on hit shows Northern Exposure (which garnered him three Golden Globe and two Emmy Award nominations)
https://www.youtube.com/
With an arsenal of funky soulful blues that gets people to move, the band has quickly built a loyal following in LA with spirited shows at The Mint, Viper Room, Molly Malone's, Venice Art Walk, and The CMO Club conference, which brings together hundreds of Chief Marketing Officers and Senior Marketing Executives from Fortune 1000 companies. The band will soon be announcing another round of shows/tour dates.
For more info about Lisle Eyes To The Skies, visit http://www.eyestotheskies.org
http://robmorrow.com
http://twitter.com/
http://carloscalvo.com
http://twitter.com/
http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
1888 Media
***@1888media.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse