ROB MORROW BAND To Play Lisle EYES TO THE SKIES Fest In Chicagoland-Area on Sunday July 2

Led by Emmy/Golden Globe-Nominated Actor ROB MORROW, Band To Play Main Stage Just Before CASSADEE POPE. June 30 Appearances on WGN-TV and Mancow Morning Show on WLUP-FM. Debut Album with "As Good As Dead" & "Nobody Wins," Scheduled for Fall.