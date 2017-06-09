 
ROB MORROW BAND To Play Lisle EYES TO THE SKIES Fest In Chicagoland-Area on Sunday July 2

Led by Emmy/Golden Globe-Nominated Actor ROB MORROW, Band To Play Main Stage Just Before CASSADEE POPE. June 30 Appearances on WGN-TV and Mancow Morning Show on WLUP-FM. Debut Album with "As Good As Dead" & "Nobody Wins," Scheduled for Fall.
 
 
Rob Morrow Band 2017 (Photo credit: John Ales)
CHICAGO - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Los Angeles, CA: The Rob Morrow Band, featuring singer/guitarist Rob Morrow, are set to play the Eyes To The Skies Festival in Lisle, IL, on Sunday July 2, hitting The VanKampen Main Stage at 6:45pm, for a 90-miniute set, just before country superstar Cassadee Pope. Reverend Horton Heat and Foghat will headline the other two nights of the festival which will also offer sunrise/sunset hot air balloon rides, 40 unique crafters selling their wares, 50 food vendors, 100 activities for kids, and a carnival of rides and games provided by Wilson's Family Show.

To promote his Eyes To The Skies appearance, Morrow will join the Mancow Morning Show, on 97.9 The Loop, on Friday June 30, before appearing on WGN-TV with his all-star band, which includes lead guitarist Carlos Calvo, a Hollywood Film & TV Coach who's taught Adam Levine, David Duchovny, Ambyr Childers, Marg Helgenberger, David Oyelowo, and many others to play guitar. Rounding out the line-up are keyboardist Jason Libs, bassist Carlos Costa, and drummer Sam Aliano (Lukas Rossi, Billy Sheehan, Nuno Bettencourt, Slash).

Morrow, known for his nuanced acting on hit shows Northern Exposure (which garnered him three Golden Globe and two Emmy Award nominations), Numb3rs, Billions, Entourage, American Crime Story: The People Vs O.J. Simpson, and Designated Survivor, has been co-writing songs with Calvo for several years. Writing music as an unencumbered way to express himself with, "no studios, no networks, and no negotiations," Rob fell in love with the infinite simplicity of the song form, "You can see the beginning, middle and end on one page." In Calvo, Rob found a simpatico collaborator with many gifts. The two work seamlessly together creating the band's original songs which will appear on their debut album, set for release this fall. Key tracks include the Paul McCartney-flavored "As Good As Dead," the moody Eagles-tinged "Man With Many Names," the soul-searing "Nobody Wins," and the George Thorogood boogie of "Out and About," which was featured in an episode of The Fosters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMu8pEVSw_Q



With an arsenal of funky soulful blues that gets people to move, the band has quickly built a loyal following in LA with spirited shows at The Mint, Viper Room, Molly Malone's, Venice Art Walk, and The CMO Club conference, which brings together hundreds of Chief Marketing Officers and Senior Marketing Executives from Fortune 1000 companies. The band will soon be announcing another round of shows/tour dates.

For more info about Lisle Eyes To The Skies, visit http://www.eyestotheskies.org

http://robmorrow.com
http://twitter.com/RobMorrow_
http://carloscalvo.com
http://twitter.com/thecarloscalvo
http://www.facebook.com/RobMorrowBand

