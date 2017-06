JW Deaver joins Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS®

jw deaver

Contact

Kate Spears

***@cbww.com Kate Spears

End

-- "JW" Jo Wallace Deaver has recently joined Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS® (CBWW), as a full time real estate agent working out of the company's West Town office at 124 N. Winston Rd. Knoxville, TN 37919.Deaver graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Finance (major) and Accounting (minor). His previous experience is in property management as well as as in the role of production manager at Aspen Contracting.He says he has always had a passion for real estate. He grew up around it with his mother, who started her career as an agent-turned-broker as well as a career in interior design. His father was a mortgage banker and he has been involved in property management from the time his grandmother Josephine Wallace Deaver started working with CBWW at the company's onset. JW says he loves helping people reach their dream of home ownership!When not serving his clients, he enjoys playing golf, spending time on the lake, riding his bike, and spending time with friends, plus cooking!JW Deaver can be reached at (865) 693-1111 or (865) 599-1903 or online at jdeaver4@gmail.com . You can also visit http://jdeaver.cbww.com/