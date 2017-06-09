News By Tag
JW Deaver joins Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS®
Deaver graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Finance (major) and Accounting (minor). His previous experience is in property management as well as as in the role of production manager at Aspen Contracting.
He says he has always had a passion for real estate. He grew up around it with his mother, who started her career as an agent-turned-
When not serving his clients, he enjoys playing golf, spending time on the lake, riding his bike, and spending time with friends, plus cooking!
JW Deaver can be reached at (865) 693-1111 or (865) 599-1903 or online at jdeaver4@gmail.com. You can also visit http://jdeaver.cbww.com/
