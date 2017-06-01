News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, RealtorsⓇ Launches Special New Construction Marketing Program
Local Company with 81 Years of Success in East Tennessee is the Builder's Brand
"Home builders and real estate professionals have always enjoyed a symbiotic relationship,"
CBWW first conducted a survey of area builders to learn more about the challenges they face and to gain insight about their specific needs when working with a real estate professional.
"Using the builder feedback, along with our own market knowledge and industry expertise, we were able to carefully create a package to address the various pain points builders face," said Stallings. "And we believe the timing for this new offering couldn't be better."
According to a recent residential building permit trend report, Knoxville area building permits have increased more than 30% during the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.
"After the economic downturn of 2008, we saw home building in our region slow to a near standstill and it was sluggish to pick back up for several years," said Jim Wallace, CFO of CBWW. "We're excited to this growth in residential home construction, especially since tight inventory of existing homes has recently made it challenging for some buyers."
A key part of the CBWW builder package deals with strategic marketing, including professionally produced materials and quality content as well as social media. Using the CBx app, a proprietary tool which offers market analysis and demographic data, CBWW real estate professionals can provide builders with the most comprehensive marketing plan to get their homes sold.
"For the past 81 years, we have worked closely with many East Tennessee home builders, thus earning our reputation as the real estate brand for builders," said George Wallace, COO of CBWW. "We are always looking ahead to anticipate what's coming next in the future of our industry and these steps we have taken to provide even more value and benefits for area builders just makes sense."
To learn more about Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, visit http://www.cbww.com.
About Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, Realtors
What began in 1936 with one office on Gay Street in Downtown Knoxville has grown to include six area office locations and more than 350 residential real estate sales professionals. Locally owned and operated with more than 80 years of success in East Tennessee, CBWW is a leader in the market as well as the #1 Coldwell Banker franchisee in the state of Tennessee for 2017. The company also offers Relocation, Property Management, and Closing services.
Contact
Kate Spears
***@cbww.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse