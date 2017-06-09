 
Project Management World's Annual Mini-Conference June 20 in San Jose

Stories from four experts and a panel discussion will address Portfolio Management, Critical Chain, and Kanban
 
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Management World announced today that its Second Annual Mini-Conference will address three interrelated Project Management processes: Portfolio Management, Critical Chain Management, and Kanban. The event will commence at 6pm Pacific Time Tuesday June 20. Networking and a no-host dinner will be followed by story-style presentations and then a panel discussion.

Attendees will receive several white papers on the three topics and a chance to win the door prize.

"Last year's Mini-Conference on Agile for Non-Software Projects was very well attended and received. This year's session is longer and has more topics and panelists. We are pleased to offer the Mini-Conference in the same location, Lyons Restaurant on Moorpark in San Jose, as it served us well last year." said event co-project manager and emcee Saira Hassan.

Elle Bauer is an inspired leader who works with organizational leaders, teams and individual contributors to help them grow in their practices and process. Her topic is Critical Chain.

John Pfeifer is a results-oriented Corporate Real Estate leader with 17 years experience overseeing Strategic Real Estate Planning, Implementation, and Facilities Management. He will discuss Portfolio Management.

Masa Maeda, who will address Kanban, is the CEO and founder of Valueinnova and a senior consultant with the Cutter Consortium and was a charter member founder of the Lean Kanban University.

Dr. Seth J. Gillespie is a popular educator, speaker, lecturer and subject matter expert in a variety of fields including business, management, and information technology, as well as project, program, and portfolio management, possessing over 20 years of real-world experience in these areas. His topic is Kanban: an Agile Project Management Method.

Moderator Dr. Dolores Priegnitz is a change management expert and mini-conference co-project manager.

The event is open to the public. Details and registration are available at https://www.meetup.com/project_management_world/events/23...

About Project Management World
Project Management World is a professional association with more than 1500 members. It has furthered the careers of project and program managers since 2004. The organization's mission is to enhance the careers of project managers, program managers, project coordinators, and those aspiring to these positions.

Contact
Jacky Hood
***@fielddaysolutions.com
End
