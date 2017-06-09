News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Main Reasons for Obtaining Digital Marketing Services from Brand Talkies
The specialty of Brand Talkies services that provided to their customers.
Convenience
digital marketing enables you to be open for business around the clock without worrying about store opening hours or overtime payments for staff. Offering your products on the Internet is also convenient for customers. They can browse your online store at any time and place orders when it is convenient for them.
Reach
By marketing on the Internet, you can overcome barriers of distance. You can sell goods in any part of the country without setting up local outlets, widening your target market. You can also build an export business without opening a network of distributors in different countries. However, if you want to sell internationally, you should use localization services to ensure that your products are suitable for local markets and comply with local business regulations. Localization services include translation and product modification to reflect local market differences.
Cost
Marketing products on the Internet costs less than marketing them through a physical retail outlet. You do not have the recurring costs of property rental and maintenance. You do not have to purchase stock for display in a store. You can order stock in line with demand, keeping your inventory costs low.
Personalization
Digital marketing enables you to personalize offers to customers by building a profile of their purchasing history and preferences. By tracking the web pages and product information that prospects visit, you can make targeted offers that reflect their interests. The information available from tracking website visits also provides data for planning cross-selling campaigns so that you can increase the value of sales by customer.
Relationships
The Internet provides an important platform for building relationships with customers and increasing customer retention levels. When a customer has purchased a product from your online store, you can begin the relationship by sending a follow-up email to confirm the transaction and thank the customer. Emailing customers regularly with special, personalized offers helps to maintain the relationship. You can also invite customers to submit product reviews on your website, helping to build a sense of community.
Social
Digital marketing enables you to take advantage of the growing importance of social media. An article on the Harvard Business School Executive Education website highlighted the link between social networking and online revenue growth. According to the article, a group of consumers that responded most strongly to the influence of social networks generated increased sales of around 5 percent. You can take advantage of this type of influence by incorporating social networking tools in your digital marketing campaigns.
Online Branding
The primary reason for beginning an digital marketing campaign is to increase product awareness. As they are browsing the web or performing internet searches, consumers may come across the business name or logo and become interested in what the company has to offer.
Meet Changing Demands
Television, radio and print ads still have their places in the marketing industry, but with technology on the rise, more and more consumers have access to the web. By beginning an digital marketing campaign, businesses can keep up with this ever-changing technology.
Consumer Preferences
Online purchases have been increasing sharply over the last several years. This is due in part to busy lifestyles and the convenience of getting information and ordering products via the Internet. Business owners can capitalize on this convenience by providing consumers what they want—instant access to products and information.
Cost Efficiency
Digital marketing is one of the most cost-effective methods of advertisement. The costs associated with starting a website, and then, using marketing articles or Social Media to establish an online presence is minimal when compared to the costs of traditional forms of advertising.
Increase Website Traffic
The use of articles or Social Media as a marketing strategy will undoubtedly drive traffic to a business's website. The more people who visit the website, the better the likelihood of closing more sales and generating more interest in the product becomes.
Improve Credibility
Maintaining an online presence via digital marketing is a great way to keep up with the times and provide consumers with all of the opportunities they need 24 hours a day. With a bit of time and effort—and very little investment—business owners can realize success beyond their wildest dreams.
Brand talkies is always give full attention to their strategies. They always ensure the costomers get the above benefits from their services. . They can do the digital marketing strategies in a very useful way according to the business categories. Brand Talkies have lot of satisfied customers and they are the best advertisement for them. It is advisable to take the services from Brand Talkies.
For more information, visit: http://www.brandtalkies.ae/
Contact
Ashraf
***@brandtalkies.ae
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse