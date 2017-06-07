News By Tag
Pool Equipments & Proper Maintenance:
it is about the pool equipment and the proper maintaining of the pools. and the Phoenician be the best service builders in the mind of the customers.
Pool equipments
Pool pumps, pool filters and pool heater have been manufacture specifically to treat swimming pool water properly. Many improvements have been made along that way, in the design and the materials used to make pool equipment. Despite the many changes, the basic principles of the pool equipment still remain exactly the same. A swimming pool pump is designed to draw water from the pool, push the dirty water through a pool filter. A pool filter consist of a tank with some form of filter medium inside, which the dirty water passes through the remove dirt and debris from the water. A swimming pool heater consists of a source of heat, which pool water is piped over or through to warm the pool water, which is then returned to the swimming pool.
Phoenician provides the best swimming pool equipments for their clients according to their needs and wants.
Swimming pool liners, Diving boards and Pool slides
Pool liners are made of a thin vinyl and designed to create a watertight barrier to hold water in a swimming pool. All above ground swimming pools require a liner, but there are any types of inground pools which do not require a vinyl liner.
Swimming pool slides are made for above ground swimming pools with a permanent deck, however these slides are smaller and designed to be used by children. Never installed a swimming pool slide rated for in ground swimming pools, on an above ground pool.
Swimming pool diving boards are an excellent addition to an inground swimming pool, and provides a great source of fun and recreation for swimmers. A diving board promotes safe diving practices, and may help avoid accidents related to diving into the shallow end of the pool.
Automatic swimming pool cleaners
It is absolutely a best piece of swimming pool equipment. To clean the swimming pool manually is very time consuming and very few pool owners can enjoy this tedious task. An automatic swimming pool cleaner allows to spend less time to maintaining the pool, and more time for enjoying the pool. Only two simple steps are required to proper maintenance of swimming pool. These two important things are circulation and sanitation. Circulation is easily achieved through the use of one of the many pool filter systems on the market today. Sanitizing swimming pool water and properly maintaining the pool water chemistry can be more difficult. Every swimming pool is little different. So the methods of sanitization is also different. Proper water chemistry is required to keep a swimming pool safe and clean for swimmers. Chlorine is the main thing used to clean the swimming pools. The chlorine that dissolve pool water combines with bacteria and other organics in the water on a molecular level to kill the harmful contaminants. The combined chlorine and contaminants are removed from the water by pool filter system. The chlorine level of a swimming pool should be maintained at 1-3 ppm at all times to ensure that the pool water is clean and safe for swimmers. Phoenician Technical Services are the best swimming pool cleaners and they provide these activities in very proper way to their customers.
Phoenician technical services are one of the best swimming pool dealers in UAE. they provided best services for the swimming pools. Phoenician designs, construct and ensure proper maintenance of the swimmings pools, so that they become most popular in UAE. all the maintenance program related with all types of swimming pools can easily and safely managed by the Phoenician team. They have well experienced persons for every maintaining activities and Phoenicia experts can provide the best quality swimming pools for their customers.
