Hindus seek overhaul of Saskatchewan education system, treating all beliefs equally

 
REGINA, Saskatchewan - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hindus are stressing reexamining and rebuilding the education system in Saskatchewan (Canada) so all the belief systems and non-believers get fair and even treatment.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that in the increasingly diverse and multicultural province of Saskatchewan, publicly funded schools, non-religious or religious, should provide equal time to each of the major religions and non-belief. Public funds should not be used to promote one belief system over the other.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated that current system appeared to be highly discriminatory to students of minority beliefs.  The provincial education ministry provides Christian Ethics, Education chertienne and Catholic Studies courses as optional choices for high schools.

Rajan Zed further said that opening-up the Saskatchewan children to major world religions and non-believers' viewpoint would make them well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow. It also made a good business sense to know the beliefs of "others" in a global community. Moreover, students should have knowledge of the entire society to become full participants in the society.

Zed urged Premier Brad Wall and Education Minister Don Morgan to seriously re-look into the education system of Saskatchewan as Hindus did not want educators to undermine the religious beliefs of Hindu students and infuse them with values of other religions.
Source:USOH
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Saskatchewan education system, Universal Society Of Hinduism, Rajan Zed
Industry:Education
Location:Regina - Saskatchewan - Canada
