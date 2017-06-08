News By Tag
Axiom Actuarial Consulting LLC and Nyhart Forge Agreement Through The Mentor-Protege Program
With over 1,000 clients in 50 states, broad industry experience in the public, private and international sectors, Axiom-Nyhart is well positioned for success. Axiom's President and Founder, Carlos Fuentes, said "Axiom-Nyhart's uncompromised expertise, proven track record of success and scalable resources make us a credible consultant to public agencies and a trusted partner to private companies." Nyhart's Chief Operating Officer, Tayt Odom, stated: "Our association with Axiom fits well with Nyhart's values, our commitment to excellence and our vision of the future. We are excited about where this partnership can take us."
About Axiom
Founded in 2008, Axiom Actuarial Consulting, LLC is a firm with broad capabilities and a well-established track record of success. Carlos Fuentes, President of Axiom, holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Master's degree in Mathematics from UCLA. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
Website: www.axiom-actuarial.com
Contact: Carlos Fuentes,carlos-
About Nyhart
Nyhart is one of the nation's largest independent actuarial and retirement benefit consulting firms. Based in Indianapolis, IN, Nyhart has offices in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, St. Louis, Atlanta, San Diego, Denver and New York City. Tayt Odom, Chief Operating Officer of Nyhart, holds an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
Website: www.nyhart.com
Contact: Tayt Odom,tayt.odom@
Contact
Axiom Actuarial Consulting, LLC
***@axiom-actuarial.com
