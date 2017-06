Axiom Actuarial Consulting LLC and Nyhart Forge Agreement Through The Mentor-Protege Program

Axiom Actuarial Consulting, LLC's logo

-- Axiom Actuarial Consulting LLC and Nyhart are pleased to announce that they have formed an agreement through the Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protégé program. This partnership, along with MBE certifications in NY and RI, a DBE certification awarded by the US Department of Transportation, and the 8(a) certification granted by the Small Business Administration, position Axiom to become an important player in the public and the private sectors, where Axiom-Nyhart will pursue joint contractual opportunities. The enlarged team of highly skilled and accomplished professionals will tackle projects in areas such as healthcare, pension, employee benefits, modeling, and more. Axiom-Nyhart's growth strategies center around working directly with federal and state agencies, and developing long-term relationships with private companies, including consultancies, that are keen on expanding their business footprint.With over 1,000 clients in 50 states, broad industry experience in the public, private and international sectors, Axiom-Nyhart is well positioned for success. Axiom's President and Founder, Carlos Fuentes, said "Axiom-Nyhart's uncompromised expertise, proven track record of success and scalable resources make us a credible consultant to public agencies and a trusted partner to private companies." Nyhart's Chief Operating Officer, Tayt Odom, stated: "Our association with Axiom fits well with Nyhart's values, our commitment to excellence and our vision of the future. We are excited about where this partnership can take us."About AxiomFounded in 2008, Axiom Actuarial Consulting, LLC is a firm with broad capabilities and a well-established track record of success. Carlos Fuentes, President of Axiom, holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Master's degree in Mathematics from UCLA. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.Website: www.axiom-actuarial.com Contact: Carlos Fuentes,carlos-fuentes@axiom-actuarial.com, (860) 550-0740 ( tel:(860)%20550- 0740 About NyhartNyhart is one of the nation's largest independent actuarial and retirement benefit consulting firms. Based in Indianapolis, IN, Nyhart has offices in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, St. Louis, Atlanta, San Diego, Denver and New York City. Tayt Odom, Chief Operating Officer of Nyhart, holds an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.Website: www.nyhart.comContact: Tayt Odom,tayt.odom@nyhart.com, (317) 845-3571 (tel:(317)%20845-3571)