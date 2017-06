Help Preserve Yosemite Meadows and Stay In The Valley

Camping is available in Yosemite Valley over the July 21-23 weekend for individuals who would like to help on a meadow restoration project. This volunteer vacation includes nature and photography walks to capture Yosemite's magnificent beauty..

-- Camping is available in Yosemite Valley over the July 21-23 weekend for individuals who would like to join Nature Corps for a special volunteer vacation. Volunteers will help on a critical conservation project to restore the Valley's beautiful meadows. While meadows represent only 2% of the entire Sierra Nevada landmass, they support 75% of the wildlife in the region."Healthy meadows are vital for wildlife populations", says Mark Landon, Nature Corps' Executive Director. Approximately two-thirds of California's birds and amphibians depend upon meadows for their survival. During the summer months, meadows are the single most important habitat for large and small mammals, birds and amphibians.Over the last decade road-building, overuse of habitat, development and catastrophic wildfires have resulted in the widespread deterioration of many of the 10,000 meadows in the Sierra Nevada.Volunteers are urgently needed to extract nonnatives before they overtake the meadows. They will also collects seeds of native flora that will be propagated and used for future meadow restoration plantings.But its not just all work and no play. To celebrate Yosemite's stunning display of roaring waterfalls and glacial domes, volunteers will enjoy a variety of organized nature and photography walks to capture some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.Nature Corps is a 501 © (3) nonprofit volunteer conservation organization established in 1987. It has received a number of national and state awards for its conservation efforts, including a Congressional "Take Pride" award for planting 20,000 trees throughout Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.To learn more about the Yosemite volunteer vacation go to www.thenaturecorps.org/ tour/yosemite or call 1.800.774-PARK.