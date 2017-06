Pathfinder Health Innovations Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Data Solution PHI software solution earns prestigious industry recognition KANSAS CITY, Mo. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Pathfinder Health Innovations Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Data Solution



PHI software solution earns prestigious industry recognition



today announced that its Clinical and Practice Management software solution was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Education Technology: Best Data Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.



Pathfinder Health Innovations (PHI) software is used from the point of care through the insurance reimbursement process. Educators, BCBAs, and therapists, use it to manage assessments, reporting and tracking of their work with children on the autism spectrum. PHI software also makes sure therapists get paid for their work. All patient data can be collected on any web-enabled device, on or offline and



The SIIA CODiE Awards (http://siia.net/ codie) are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Pathfinder's software suite was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.



"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs." said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.



Jeff Blackwood, Pathfinder Health Innovations CEO was excited to hear about the finalist recognition. "We appreciate the opportunity to share our solution with the SIIA CODiE judges. We know that our software (https://pathfinderhi.com/ learn-more/) can make a significant difference in the business working mechanics of a therapy practice. Our team enjoyed sharing the tools with the judges and we're looking forward to hearing who wins the Best Data Solution category."



The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony (http://www.siia.net/ eis/PROGRAM/ CODiE-Award- Dinner) in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.



Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/ codie/Finalists



About the SIIA CODiEā„¢ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.



Contact

PHI: Kristi Bond, 816-945-6390

SIIA: Allison Bostrom, abostrom@siia.net

***@pathfinderhi.com PHI: Kristi Bond, 816-945-6390SIIA: Allison Bostrom, abostrom@siia.net End -- Pathfinder Health Innovations today announced that its Clinical and Practice Management software solution was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Education Technology: Best Data Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.Pathfinder Health Innovations (PHI) software is used from the point of care through the insurance reimbursement process. Educators, BCBAs, and therapists, use it to manage assessments, reporting and tracking of their work with children on the autism spectrum. PHI software also makes sure therapists get paid for their work. All patient data can be collected on any web-enabled device, on or offline and Smart Scheduling allows management teams to efficiently manage clients, therapists, and resource schedules. PHI's system can handle all insurance and non-insurance billing needs and its one-click billing process creates timely, proficient, and painless billing. Our built-in form validation means that 97% of claims processed through our system are correct the first time.The SIIA CODiE Awards (http://siia.net/codie) are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Pathfinder's software suite was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories."I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs." said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.Jeff Blackwood, Pathfinder Health Innovations CEO was excited to hear about the finalist recognition. "We appreciate the opportunity to share our solution with the SIIA CODiE judges. We know that our software (https://pathfinderhi.com/learn-more/) can make a significant difference in the business working mechanics of a therapy practice. Our team enjoyed sharing the tools with the judges and we're looking forward to hearing who wins the Best Data Solution category."The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony (http://www.siia.net/eis/PROGRAM/CODiE-Award-Dinner) in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/FinalistsTheis the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE. Source : Pathfinder Health Innovations Email : ***@pathfinderhi.com Tags : Pathfinder Wins Industry Recognition , Award Finalist Best Data Solution , PHI is SIIA CODiE Award Finalist Industry : Software Location : Kansas City - Missouri - United States Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Pathfinder Health Innovations News Pathfinder Health Innovations to Highlight New Art at April Event