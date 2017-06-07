Country(s)
Industry News
Pathfinder Health Innovations Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Data Solution
PHI software solution earns prestigious industry recognition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Pathfinder Health Innovations Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Data Solution
PHI software solution earns prestigious industry recognition
Pathfinder Health Innovations today announced that its Clinical and Practice Management software solution was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Education Technology: Best Data Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.
Pathfinder Health Innovations (PHI) software is used from the point of care through the insurance reimbursement process. Educators, BCBAs, and therapists, use it to manage assessments, reporting and tracking of their work with children on the autism spectrum. PHI software also makes sure therapists get paid for their work. All patient data can be collected on any web-enabled device, on or offline and Smart Scheduling allows management teams to efficiently manage clients, therapists, and resource schedules. PHI's system can handle all insurance and non-insurance billing needs and its one-click billing process creates timely, proficient, and painless billing. Our built-in form validation means that 97% of claims processed through our system are correct the first time.
The SIIA CODiE Awards (http://siia.net/
"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs." said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.
Jeff Blackwood, Pathfinder Health Innovations CEO was excited to hear about the finalist recognition. "We appreciate the opportunity to share our solution with the SIIA CODiE judges. We know that our software (https://pathfinderhi.com/
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony (http://www.siia.net/
Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
Contact
PHI: Kristi Bond, 816-945-6390
SIIA: Allison Bostrom, abostrom@siia.net
***@pathfinderhi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse