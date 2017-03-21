Pathfinder Health Innovations to Highlight New Art at April Event Art shown and sold by Sike Style. Event to benefit Camp Encourage, which believes that quality supports and services should be available to all campers with autism, regardless of financial need. KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Pathfinder Health Innovations (PHI) will reveal their new office murals painted by Kansas City artist Phil Shafer, also known as Sike Style. Sike was commissioned by PHI to design custom murals for two large walls near the company's entry areas which led to a partnership for the upcoming April First Friday event. He will be in attendance to speak about his art, as well as have art on display for purchase.



At this event PHI will also be grilling food for donations benefiting local non-profit



Sike's mural work can be seen throughout the Kansas City area. Local businesses and foundations such as Valorem Consulting, the Kansas City Art in the Loop Foundation, Kansas City Royals, Qdoba Restaurants, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Central Academy of Excellence, Charlotte Street Foundation, Google Fiber service boxes, and most recently, Pathfinder Health Innovations, all sport his work. Phil will be highlighting a variety of his artwork at PHI, including fine art paintings, 2D design on walls, and print graphics.



Contact

Pathfinder Health Innovations

877.972.8434

***@pathfinderhi.com Pathfinder Health Innovations877.972.8434 End -- Pathfinder Health Innovations (PHI) will reveal their new office murals painted by Kansas City artist Phil Shafer, also known as Sike Style. Sike was commissioned by PHI to design custom murals for two large walls near the company's entry areas which led to a partnership for the upcoming April First Friday event. He will be in attendance to speak about his art, as well as have art on display for purchase.At this event PHI will also be grilling food for donations benefiting local non-profit Camp Encourage . This organization encourages social growth, independence, and self-esteem in youth with autism spectrum disorder.Sike's mural work can be seen throughout the Kansas City area. Local businesses and foundations such as Valorem Consulting, the Kansas City Art in the Loop Foundation, Kansas City Royals, Qdoba Restaurants, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Central Academy of Excellence, Charlotte Street Foundation, Google Fiber service boxes, and most recently, Pathfinder Health Innovations, all sport his work. Phil will be highlighting a variety of his artwork at PHI, including fine art paintings, 2D design on walls, and print graphics. Source : Pathfinder Health Innovations Email : ***@pathfinderhi.com Tags : Autism , Graffiti Art , Event Industry : Medical Location : Kansas City - Missouri - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

