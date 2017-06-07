News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Sustainable SITES™ Capabilities Provided by Byline7
Helping Clients Align Land Design and Development with the Functions of Healthy Ecosystems by helping to build SITES Teams, Facilitate the Certification Process, Provide Outreach and Public Education
The program considers the many ecosystem aspects evaluated in sustainability and environmental processes, such as soils and farmland, floodplain protection, aquatic ecosystems and habitats. Development of degraded sites, connection to multi-modal transportation, on-site precipitation management, reduction in water use, native plant conservation, sustainable materials selection, human health and well-being, on-site food production, local economy, pollution prevention, operation and maintenance, education and performance monitoring are several of the considerations. Use of an integrative design process, pre-design assessment, user and stakeholder engagement and public education and access are key areas in the SITES process provided by Byline7.
The SITES v2 Rating System, similar to the LEED programs for green buildings, is based on a point system, allowing projects to benchmark against performance criteria. Byline7 is available to help clients achieve Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum certification through a series of prerequisites and credits. SITES certification relates to projects and existing sites with a minimum area of 2,000 square feet.
"As of March 30, 2017 only 14 people in California had passed the exam, which was built on the expertise of leading practitioners in the field of sustainable land design, while using GBCI's rigorous test development best practices" indicated Byline7 CEO and President, Barbara Eljenholm, AICP, LEED AP BD+C, SITES AP. "Byline7 appreciates this opportunity to be an early adopter of the program to serve clients in this exciting new SITES realm focused on sustainable outdoor spaces."
For examples of SITES projects visit www.sustainablesites.org/
For more information about Byline7 visit http://byline7pr.com/
Contact
Barb Eljenholm,AICP,LEED AP,SITES AP,CEO/President
***@byline7pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse