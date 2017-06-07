 
Industry News





3 Ways to Jumpstart Your Personal Brand

Creating and cultivating a personal brand is vital in today's competitive workplace. Take a look at a few tips that will help you identify your own personal brand and execute it in order to help you land new opportunities.
 
DEWITT, Mich. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- It's important to cultivate and maintain a positive brand over time in order to advance your career to new heights. However, it can be difficult to know where to start. Here are three ways to bolster your brand and improve your image.

1. Identify (or refine) your brand - Before you expect others to connect with your personal brand, it's important that you understand it yourself. Think about your core strengths, personality and interests—and distill these concepts into a few statements that you would use to introduce yourself. If you already have an idea of your personal brand, take a moment to revisit it and ensure it's up to your standards.

2. Ask for feedback - A personal brand should bring you closer to new connections and new professional opportunities. Reach out to your colleagues and ask them for thoughts on your brand. They may share insights you haven't considered. If you're searching for a new opportunity, you can reach out to a recruiter for feedback on how you can present yourself.

3. Put yourself out there - Your brand is rendered useless if no one sees it. It's important to put your personal brand on display. Whether that means starting a blog, updating your LinkedIn profile or revising your resume, be sure you're communicating a consistent message across all your channels. This can help you discover new opportunities and cultivate a dedicated audience of colleagues who understand and connect with your brand.

It's important to remember that a brand isn't something you write down—it's something you live. In addition to all these tips, remember that actions speak louder than words. Maintain consistency between the two and you'll build an effective personal brand for years to come.

