News By Tag
* Bicycle
* Health
* Obesity
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacramento Law Firm Launches Social Media Sweepstakes Promoting Physical Activity
For the very first time, the Demas Law Group launches bicycle giveaway via Instagram
"At our firm, we are passionate about biking and getting exercise outside of the office. We know that the benefits of cycling go hand in hand with living a long healthy life, and we want to share this passion with all of Sacramento,"
According to health experts, cyclists can burn up to 600 calories an hour, helping to reduce their risk for obesity. Currently in California, more than seven million adults and adolescents are obese based on a report by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. For Demas and his talented team of attorneys, his firm's bike giveaway is just one small way to help curb the problem.
"There's no secret that obesity leads to diabetes, cardiovascular problems and even increases the chances of some cancers," stated Demas. "With Sacramento's unlimited nature trails along the many rivers and lakes, there's no excuse to not be active when we have such amazing scenery to take in."
Taking part in the firm's bicycle giveaway is simple. All participants have to do is follow the Demas Law Group on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
"We look forward to crowning our winner," stated Demas.
About The Demas Law Group: Our firm didn't become one of Sacramento's leading personal injury law firms overnight. For almost 25 years, our skill at practicing law, our dedication to our clients, and our commitment to the Sacramento area community have earned us respect and recognition from our peers, numerous professional organizations and most importantly, our clients.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse