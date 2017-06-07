Country(s)
Pet Professional Guild releases names of first successful scholarship applicants
Four recipients gain access to a top further education opportunity in force-free pet care, training and behavior consulting
The successful candidates have been awarded as follows: Denman, based in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, will study online with DogNostics eLearning; Bevington, of Levine, Arizona, will study online with The Academy for Dog Trainers; Edwards, based in Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, will study online with Behavior Works; and Stanley, of Greensboro, North Carolina, will study part online and part in situ with the Karen Pryor Academy for Animal Training and Behavior in Durham, North Carolina.
"Although it is only in its first year, our Education Scholarship Program attracted an incredible number of eligible applications, which made the award process very difficult," said PPG president, Niki Tudge. "It took a great deal of deliberation on the part of our scholarship committee, chaired by PPG steering committee and board member Debra Millikan, to make the final selections and objectively review each applicant, and I am happy to report we have been thanked by the various educational institutions for providing such a high caliber of candidates.
"In an unregulated industry such as pet training and behavior, it is essential that PPG members provide the highest quality, state-of-the-
About the Pet Professional Guild
The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) is a 501(c)6 international member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean that shock, pain, choke, fear, physical force, or compulsion-based methods are never employed in training or caring for a pet.
About the PPG Education Scholarship Program
Full, associate, and provisional PPG members across all training and pet care specialties are deemed eligible scholarship applicants, provided they are a current member and in good standing for a minimum of 12 months. PPG must receive scholarship applications between March 15 and April 15 any given year via an online form. All applications will be reviewed by the scholarship selection committee, which includes members of the PPG education committee, the PPG steering committee and a PPG board member. Final scholarship recommendations will be forwarded to the PPG board of directors by May 15 of any given year, and the board of directors will notify all applicants of the outcome of their applications no later than June 15 of the year in question. Scholarship funds are remitted directly to the educational provider and not the candidate.
