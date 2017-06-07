 
Industry News





Free Denton Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp

Major General Mary Saunders, US Air Force (retired) and Marine Veteran Entrepreneur Charles Read Will Highlight Denton Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
 
 
DALLAS - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Veterans, active duty military, and spouses interested in starting or growing a business will get a unique opportunity to "jump start" their businesses by attending a free Denton County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Texas Woman's University Arts and Sciences Building, 1100 Oakland Street Room 101, Denton, Texas 76201.  The boot camp is sponsored by Momentum Texas Inc (MTI), a statewide non-profit based in Dallas and is held in collaboration with Texas Woman's University. By the end of 2017, in a seven-year period, Momentum Texas will have trained 3,100 veterans in the DFW area and throughout Texas.

The line-up includes a fantastic cast of three veteran entrepreneurs and two patriots, including Major General Mary Saunders, US Air Force (retired) and Director of the Leadership Institute of Texas Woman's University, who will set the motivational tone.  Charles J. Read, a Marine Veteran who is the President/CEO of Get Payroll & Simon, will then talk on "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in the Process."  He will be followed by Tarsha Polk, AKA "The Marketing Lady," who will discuss "Building Your Marketing Toolkit Including Social Media Marketing."

The afternoon session will focus on business finance and the next steps for veteran entrepreneurs.  Patriot Mari Montoya, a microloan expert, will discuss "How Microfinance Can Help Your Business," and we'll conclude with Jim Reid, an Army Airborne Veteran, discussing "Resources for Veteran-Owned Business Including Crowdfunding."

Attendees at the Denton County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp with an existing business can participate in a drawing to win a free exhibitor table and two tickets (valued at $150) to the November 3 Texas Veteran's Business Summit at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The event is open to other veterans, active duty military, and spouses.   Interested veterans can register for this event by going to: https://dentonveteransbootcamp.eventbrite.com

Source:Momentum Texas Incorporated
Email:***@momentum.texas.org
