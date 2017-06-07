News By Tag
Free Denton Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
Major General Mary Saunders, US Air Force (retired) and Marine Veteran Entrepreneur Charles Read Will Highlight Denton Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
The line-up includes a fantastic cast of three veteran entrepreneurs and two patriots, including Major General Mary Saunders, US Air Force (retired) and Director of the Leadership Institute of Texas Woman's University, who will set the motivational tone. Charles J. Read, a Marine Veteran who is the President/CEO of Get Payroll & Simon, will then talk on "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in the Process." He will be followed by Tarsha Polk, AKA "The Marketing Lady," who will discuss "Building Your Marketing Toolkit Including Social Media Marketing."
The afternoon session will focus on business finance and the next steps for veteran entrepreneurs. Patriot Mari Montoya, a microloan expert, will discuss "How Microfinance Can Help Your Business," and we'll conclude with Jim Reid, an Army Airborne Veteran, discussing "Resources for Veteran-Owned Business Including Crowdfunding."
Attendees at the Denton County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp with an existing business can participate in a drawing to win a free exhibitor table and two tickets (valued at $150) to the November 3 Texas Veteran's Business Summit at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
The event is open to other veterans, active duty military, and spouses. Interested veterans can register for this event by going to: https://dentonveteransbootcamp.eventbrite.com
Jim Reid
jreid@momentum.texas.org
