Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


Free Tarrant County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp

Jack Mattson, Lt. Colonel US Marine Corps (retired) Will Highlight the Free Tarrant County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
 
 
DALLAS - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Veterans, active duty military, and spouses interested in starting or growing a business will get a unique opportunity to "jump start" their businesses by attending a free Tarrant County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tarrant County Community College Opportunity Center at 5902 Fitzhugh Avenue, rm. 1330, Ft. Worth, Texas 76119.  The boot camp is sponsored by Momentum Texas Inc (MTI), a statewide non-profit based in Dallas, and is held in collaboration with Lockheed Martin. By the end of 2017, in a seven-year period, Momentum Texas will have trained 3,100 veterans in the DFW area and throughout Texas.

The program will be highlighted by Jack Mattson, Lt. Colonel US Marine Corps (retired) discussing "How I Started My Business and the Lessons Learned in the Process." Jack is currently an independent Legal Shield Associate, and has started two successful businesses. Jack will be followed by Cle Royal, a US Navy Veteran, who now works for the Tarrant County SBDC. Cle will discuss how SBDCs can help grow your business. Cle will be followed by Darren Squires, Director of Digital Strategy for Zenket LLC. Darren will speak on "Digital Marketing Done Right."

The afternoon session will focus on business finance and the next steps for veteran entrepreneurs.  Army Veteran Patrick Alcorn, who is the Director of the Veteran's Business Opportunity Center, (VBOC) will lead off the afternoon presentation. Patrick will discuss "The VBOC and the SBA Loan Products." Patrick will be followed by Jim Reid, Army Airborne Veteran, who will discuss "Resources for Veteran-Owned Businesses Including Crowdfunding." This is our last boot camp in 2017 - Hope you can attend.

You can register at  https://freetarrantcountyveteransentrepreneurshipbootcamp...

Contact
Jim Reid
***@momentum.texas.org
End
Source:Momentum Texas Incorporated
Email:***@momentum.texas.org
