Free Tarrant County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
Jack Mattson, Lt. Colonel US Marine Corps (retired) Will Highlight the Free Tarrant County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp
The program will be highlighted by Jack Mattson, Lt. Colonel US Marine Corps (retired) discussing "How I Started My Business and the Lessons Learned in the Process." Jack is currently an independent Legal Shield Associate, and has started two successful businesses. Jack will be followed by Cle Royal, a US Navy Veteran, who now works for the Tarrant County SBDC. Cle will discuss how SBDCs can help grow your business. Cle will be followed by Darren Squires, Director of Digital Strategy for Zenket LLC. Darren will speak on "Digital Marketing Done Right."
The afternoon session will focus on business finance and the next steps for veteran entrepreneurs. Army Veteran Patrick Alcorn, who is the Director of the Veteran's Business Opportunity Center, (VBOC) will lead off the afternoon presentation. Patrick will discuss "The VBOC and the SBA Loan Products." Patrick will be followed by Jim Reid, Army Airborne Veteran, who will discuss "Resources for Veteran-Owned Businesses Including Crowdfunding."
You can register at https://freetarrantcountyveteransentrepreneurshipbootcamp...
Contact
Jim Reid
***@momentum.texas.org
