Collin County Judge Keith Self To Keynote Free Collin County Veteran's Entreprenuership Boot Camp

Jim Reid

President, Momentum Texas

Jim Reid
President, Momentum Texas

-- Veterans, active duty military, and spouses interested in starting or growing a business will get a unique opportunity to "jump start" their businesses by attending a free Collin County Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collin County Continuing Education Building, Room 122, 4800 Preston Park Boulevard, Plano, Texas. The boot camp is sponsored by Momentum Texas Inc (MTI), a statewide non-profit based in Dallas, and is held in collaboration with the Collin Small Business Development Center. By the end of 2017, in a seven-year period, Momentum Texas will have trained 3,100 veterans in the DFW area and throughout Texas.The line-up includes a fantastic cast of three veterans and two veteran entrepreneurs, including County Judge Keith Self, US Army (retired) and a West Point graduate who will keynote the Boot Camp. He will be followed by, a Navy Veteran who is President of an IT company. Randy will discuss "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in The Process." He will be followed by Army Veteran Stephen Shalosky, who will discuss "How the Collin County SBDC Can Help You Start and Grow Your Business.", an Army Veteran who is the owner of the Marketing Operations Group, will review "The Overall Marketing Strategy for Startups and Early-Stage Businesses."The Boot Camp will conclude with a presentation by, Army Airborne Veteran, on SBA financing and other resources for veteran-owned businesses.The Boot Camp is open to veterans, active duty military, and spouses. Attendees need to register before the close of business on July 13, 2017. Attendees can register by going to: https://collincountyveteransbootcamp.eventbrite.com