News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Collin County Judge Keith Self To Keynote Free Collin County Veteran's Entreprenuership Boot Camp
The line-up includes a fantastic cast of three veterans and two veteran entrepreneurs, including County Judge Keith Self, US Army (retired) and a West Point graduate who will keynote the Boot Camp. He will be followed by Randy Price, a Navy Veteran who is President of an IT company. Randy will discuss "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in The Process." He will be followed by Army Veteran Stephen Shalosky, who will discuss "How the Collin County SBDC Can Help You Start and Grow Your Business."
Sheila Steinmark, an Army Veteran who is the owner of the Marketing Operations Group, will review "The Overall Marketing Strategy for Startups and Early-Stage Businesses."
The Boot Camp is open to veterans, active duty military, and spouses. Attendees need to register before the close of business on July 13, 2017. Attendees can register by going to:https://collincountyveteransbootcamp.eventbrite.com
Contact
Jim Reid
President, Momentum Texas
***@momentum.texas.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse