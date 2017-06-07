 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


One footprint, multiple set-ups with Syrris' Orb Pilot

 
 
CAMBRIDGE, England - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Syrris' Orb Pilot jacketed reactor system is proving a big hit for chemical process scale-up, offering multiple set-ups in a single footprint, designed around your needs. Launched in 2016, this unique, flexible and cost-effective system truly bridges the gap between lab scale and production scale chemistry. The Orb Pilot is a user-friendly, floor standing scale-up reactor providing an exceptional combination of performance, versatility and value for money. It offers a choice of vessel sizes from 10 to 50 liters on a single system, and is precision engineered to withstand temperatures from -40 to +235 oC.

Available with a selection of single and vacuum jacketed vessels, plus a wide range of accessories – condensers, removable baffles, powder or pressure equalizing liquid funnels, port adapters, stoppers, etc. – the Orb Pilot can be easily configured to match your exact requirements. It features a unique clamp, easy motor lift and rapid oil drain mechanism, enabling vessel changes in under an hour, while a spring-loaded base avoids the need for frame adjustments to accommodate different vessels or thermal expansion. Combined with an incredibly robust and durable design, this will ensure that the Orb Pilot provides years of continuous, cost-effective service, offering all your scale-up chemistry needs in one easily customized product.

To find out more, please visit designedforyou.syrris.com/orb-pilot or email info@syrris.com.

Syrris Limited

Syrris develops laboratory automation products for research and development chemists, and is renowned for its batch chemistry reactors and world-leading flow chemistry systems. It offers advanced lab-scale reactor systems – including the Atlas batch reactor, the fully automated Atlas HD system and the manually operated Orb jacketed reactor platform – as well as the Asia flow chemistry systems. The company's latest innovations include the Orb Pilot large-scale batch reactor and the Titan continuous flow chemical processingsystems.

In recognition of its technological achievements, Syrris received the eastern region's UKTI Best Established Exporter award, as well as the award for the Most Outstanding Export Achievement at theGlobal Opportunity Conference on International Trade. In 2012, its Asia Flow Chemistry system was the recipient of a prestigious R&D award.

Established in 2001, Syrris is a brand of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (www.blacktrace.com), a world leader in Productizing Science®. The company is based in Royston, near Cambridge, UK, where it employs 125 staff – including 40 chemists and engineers – with offices in the US, Japan, India and Brazil, as well as more than 45 distributors worldwide.

To find out more about Syrris, please visit www.syrris.com
Source:Syrris
