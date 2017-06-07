News By Tag
One footprint, multiple set-ups with Syrris' Orb Pilot
Available with a selection of single and vacuum jacketed vessels, plus a wide range of accessories – condensers, removable baffles, powder or pressure equalizing liquid funnels, port adapters, stoppers, etc. – the Orb Pilot can be easily configured to match your exact requirements. It features a unique clamp, easy motor lift and rapid oil drain mechanism, enabling vessel changes in under an hour, while a spring-loaded base avoids the need for frame adjustments to accommodate different vessels or thermal expansion. Combined with an incredibly robust and durable design, this will ensure that the Orb Pilot provides years of continuous, cost-effective service, offering all your scale-up chemistry needs in one easily customized product.
Syrris Limited
Syrris develops laboratory automation products for research and development chemists, and is renowned for its batch chemistry reactors and world-leading flow chemistry systems. It offers advanced lab-scale reactor systems – including the Atlas batch reactor, the fully automated Atlas HD system and the manually operated Orb jacketed reactor platform – as well as the Asia flow chemistry systems. The company's latest innovations include the Orb Pilot large-scale batch reactor and the Titan continuous flow chemical processingsystems.
In recognition of its technological achievements, Syrris received the eastern region's UKTI Best Established Exporter award, as well as the award for the Most Outstanding Export Achievement at theGlobal Opportunity Conference on International Trade. In 2012, its Asia Flow Chemistry system was the recipient of a prestigious R&D award.
Established in 2001, Syrris is a brand of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (www.blacktrace.com)
To find out more about Syrris, please visit www.syrris.com
