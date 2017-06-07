Self-Expression Just Got Easier at Spreadshirt

Agile Development Team Create New Design Tool with Extra Features and Revised Layout

--– Fifteen years since its foundation and new ideas continue to flow from Spreadshirt. Today, the £77m e-commerce platform has a new, web app, design tool that enables self-expression through customised clothing and accessories.The new web app is optimised for desktop and tablets and the layout has changed fundamentally. In addition to the super-intuitive, user-friendly design, customers benefit from the following innovations in the new design tool:· customisable design templates for topics such as birthdays, weddings or professional groups· the ability to display bending text· effects that allow customers to fine-tune uploaded photos and motifs, like a star outline or brush effect.Spreadshirt's agile development team created the design tool in just a few weeks. It is based on the Javascript framework rAppid.js and was tested first in Spreadshirt's main markets; Germany and USA. "We are able to work so efficiently because we reuse code building blocks and do not develop each application from scratch," says Tony Findeisen, front-end architect and team leader at Spreadshirt.After the global launch, the developer team has already planned the next steps: thanks to its agile approach, the design tool is constantly being further developed by means of user and A / B tests, enriching features and improving by UX experts. A second design tool, especially for smartphones, will be available in summer, so Spreadshirt's customers will have the best experience from every device.Last year Spreadshirt sent over 4 million products from around 2 million orders to more than 150 countries including some new destinations like Burkina Faso or Papua New Guinea. More than 70,000 Spreadshirt partners sold their motifs and products via white-label shops, marketplaces or the design tools.Spreadshirt CEO, Philip Rooke, says "In 2017, Spreadshirt will break the revenue limit of 100 million euros by attacking the US market and expanding the areas of merchandising and marketplaces"www.spreadshirt.co.uk