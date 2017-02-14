News By Tag
Easy, Enjoyable & Simple User Experience Propels Spreadshirt on to Drapers Digital Awards 2017
Rise in Published Ideas Sees Spreadshirt Shortlisted for Best Customer Experience
This project has now beenrecognisedby Drapers and shortlisted in the Best Customer Experience Category for the Drapers Digital Festival 2017 Awards. The Drapers Awards recognise and celebrate digital excellence in the retail industry, with finalists that are the embodiment of ecommerce innovation for their customers.
Spreadshirt CEO, Philip Rooke, commented "Being shortlisted for a Drapers Award is an honour and an achievement we're immensely proud of. The team has had a great boost with this industry recognition"
The new Partner Area initiative has put sellers first and delivered an outstanding experience for new joiners and the 70,000 Spreadshirt Partners who already sell worldwide. Features of the Partner Area that do this:
• International Publishing: Partners have automatic access to Spreadshirt's international marketplaces - EU partners can access 15 regions and US partners automatically share their ideas also in Canada and Australia.
· Multi-product Creation:Partners can upload a wide variety of designs and create up to 40 products at once.
· Rapid Onboarding: New partners start publishing and selling ideas fast through an intuitive and rapid onboarding process.
· Easy Shop Creation: Online shops are created and adjusted with the help of a WYSIWYG view.
Spreadshirt's vision is to become a billion dollar business that enables anyone to publish an idea on everything in less than 60 seconds. This project will help the company to challenge for market leadership in the USA, grow the partner business globally and strengthen its position in the UK & Europe.
The winner of the Drapers Best Customer Experience Award will be announced at a ceremony on 25 April 2017 in London.
