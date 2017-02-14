 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Easy, Enjoyable & Simple User Experience Propels Spreadshirt on to Drapers Digital Awards 2017

Rise in Published Ideas Sees Spreadshirt Shortlisted for Best Customer Experience
 
 
Spreadshirt Philip Rooke Drapers Digital Finalist
Spreadshirt Philip Rooke Drapers Digital Finalist
 
Spread the Word
Tags:
* Ecommerce
* Drapers Awards
* Mobile Shopping

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- London, Ecommerce platform, Spreadshirt, launched a new Partner Area, a command centre where Spreadshirt partners manage their ideas, products and shops, in October 2016. As a result, shop registrations are up 28% globally, the number of uploaded designs is up a noteworthy 36% and it hasled to a rise in initial sales of over 25%.

This project has now beenrecognisedby Drapers and shortlisted in the Best Customer Experience Category for the Drapers Digital Festival 2017 Awards. The Drapers Awards recognise and celebrate digital excellence in the retail industry, with finalists that are the embodiment of ecommerce innovation for their customers.

Spreadshirt CEO, Philip Rooke, commented "Being shortlisted for a Drapers Award is an honour and an achievement we're immensely proud of. The team has had a great boost with this industry recognition". He continued, "Spreadshirt wants to empower everyone to spread ideas on something tangible, but user experience is hard. Especially now with the rise of mobile commerce.  To improve our user's experience on the platform, we removed legacy technology used agile technology torestructure the core areas of the platform. This has made life much easier for our Partners selling internationally and the increase in sales, registrations and design uploads show how successful this project is".

The new Partner Area initiative has put sellers first and delivered an outstanding experience for new joiners and the 70,000 Spreadshirt Partners who already sell worldwide. Features of the Partner Area that do this:

International Publishing: Partners have automatic access to Spreadshirt's international marketplaces - EU partners can access 15 regions and US partners automatically share their ideas also in Canada and Australia.

·  Multi-product Creation:Partners can upload a wide variety of designs and create up to 40 products at once.

·  Rapid Onboarding: New partners start publishing and selling ideas fast through an intuitive and rapid onboarding process.

·  Easy Shop Creation: Online shops are created and adjusted with the help of a WYSIWYG view.

Spreadshirt's vision is to become a billion dollar business that enables anyone to publish an idea on everything in less than 60 seconds. This project will help the company to challenge for market leadership in the USA, grow the partner business globally and strengthen its position in the UK & Europe.

The winner of the Drapers Best Customer Experience Award will be announced at a ceremony on 25 April 2017 in London.

http://blog.spreadshirt.net/press-eu/about-spreadshirt/

Contact
Kate Warwick
***@prsavvy.co.uk
End
Source:Spreadshirt
Email:***@prsavvy.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Ecommerce, Drapers Awards, Mobile Shopping
Industry:Internet
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Savvy News
