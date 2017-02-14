Easy, Enjoyable & Simple User Experience Propels Spreadshirt on to Drapers Digital Awards 2017

Rise in Published Ideas Sees Spreadshirt Shortlisted for Best Customer Experience

--Ecommerce platform, Spreadshirt, launched a new Partner Area, a command centre where Spreadshirt partners manage their ideas, products and shops, in October 2016. As a result, shop registrations are up 28% globally, the number of uploaded designs is up a noteworthy 36% and it hasled to a rise in initial sales of over 25%.This project has now beenrecognisedby Drapers and shortlisted in the Best Customer Experience Category for the Drapers Digital Festival 2017 Awards. The Drapers Awards recognise and celebrate digital excellence in the retail industry, with finalists that are the embodiment of ecommerce innovation for their customers.Spreadshirt CEO, Philip Rooke, commented "Being shortlisted for a Drapers Award is an honour and an achievement we're immensely proud of. The team has had a great boost with this industry recognition". He continued, "Spreadshirt wants to empower everyone to spread ideas on something tangible, but user experience is hard. Especially now with the rise of mobile commerce. To improve our user's experience on the platform, we removed legacy technology used agile technology torestructure the core areas of the platform. This has made life much easier for our Partners selling internationally and the increase in sales, registrations and design uploads show how successful this project is".The new Partner Area initiative has put sellers first and delivered an outstanding experience for new joiners and the 70,000 Spreadshirt Partners who already sell worldwide. Features of the Partner Area that do this:: Partners have automatic access to Spreadshirt's international marketplaces - EU partners can access 15 regions and US partners automatically share their ideas also in Canada and Australia.Partners can upload a wide variety of designs and create up to 40 products at once.New partners start publishing and selling ideas fast through an intuitive and rapid onboarding process.Online shops are created and adjusted with the help of a WYSIWYG view.Spreadshirt's vision is to become a billion dollar business that enables anyone to publish an idea on everything in less than 60 seconds. This project will help the company to challenge for market leadership in the USA, grow the partner business globally and strengthen its position in the UK & Europe.The winner of the Drapers Best Customer Experience Award will be announced at a ceremony on 25 April 2017 in London.