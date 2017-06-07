News By Tag
Susabella.com. Launches a New Funny and Sentimental Product Line for Father's Day Gifts
Unique Father's Day Gift Ideas and Collections check at Susabella.com
"Our new product line is perfect for the Dad who likes to laugh and for the type who is more sentimental. It's hard to find unique and creative gifts for Father's Day and we wanted to solve that problem", said Susan Shapiro, the company's founder.
About Susabella
Susabella was founded in 2012 and creates custom gifts and accessories. It specializes in items for all of life's major events from weddings and baptism presents to pet and sympathy gifts. All pieces are handcrafted in Woodinville, WA and shipped worldwide.
[It's very important to us to give back. Susan's Mom was a teacher for 38 years and many of the students at her school were only able to afford the free meals at school. This is inspired us to reasearch a program that could help and we found FeedingAmerica.org. For every dollar we donate, Feeding America provides 11 meals to low income families. We were able to donate $3,000 in 2016 thanks to our customers and their support.]
For more information and to view the new product line, please visit https://www.susabella.com
Contact
Susan Shapiro
susan@susabella.com
