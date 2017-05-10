 
Industry News





Susabella.com. Announces a $10 Promo Code for Customers

Personalized Gifts and Accessories for Weddings, Babies and the Home
 
 
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Susabella.com, a personalized gift company, is now giving a $10 promo code to all new customers who spend more than $75. Customer's just need to add their email address to the signup form and they will be emailed the promo code.

"The promo code is a great option for customers who want to buy more than one item from us", said Susan Shapiro, the company's founder.

About Susabella
Susabella was founded in 2012 and creates custom gifts and accessories. It specializes in items for all of life's major events from weddings and baptism presents to pet and sympathy gifts. All pieces are handcrafted in Woodinville, WA and shipped worldwide.

It's very important to us to give back. Susan's Mom was a teacher for 38 years and many of the students at her school were only able to afford the free meals at school. This is inspired us to reasearch a program that could help and we found FeedingAmerica.org. For every dollar we donate, Feeding America provides 11 meals to low income families. We were able to donate $3,000 in 2016 thanks to our customers and their support.

For more information or to receive a promo code, please visit http://www.susabella.com

Contact
Susan Shapiro
susan@susabella.com
