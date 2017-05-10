News By Tag
Susabella.com. Announces a $10 Promo Code for Customers
Personalized Gifts and Accessories for Weddings, Babies and the Home
"The promo code is a great option for customers who want to buy more than one item from us", said Susan Shapiro, the company's founder.
About Susabella
Susabella was founded in 2012 and creates custom gifts and accessories. It specializes in items for all of life's major events from weddings and baptism presents to pet and sympathy gifts. All pieces are handcrafted in Woodinville, WA and shipped worldwide.
It's very important to us to give back. Susan's Mom was a teacher for 38 years and many of the students at her school were only able to afford the free meals at school. This is inspired us to reasearch a program that could help and we found FeedingAmerica.org. For every dollar we donate, Feeding America provides 11 meals to low income families. We were able to donate $3,000 in 2016 thanks to our customers and their support.
For more information or to receive a promo code, please visit http://www.susabella.com
Contact
Susan Shapiro
susan@susabella.com
