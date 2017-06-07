News By Tag
Justshine Indian Handicrafts Online Store With Profound Knowledge Of Best Quality Craft Items
India is an ancient land of exotic art forms and traditional handicrafts and its handicrafts are an integral part of it.
Indian craft artists are very much popular in the world for their handicraft items. Materials like metals, semi-precious stones, wood etc. have been used to make traditional handicrafts of India. The traditional handicrafts of India reflect the aspect of the old Indian civilization. Every Indian state or region has its own reach culture which can be clearly evident on its art form. This is a large sector of intensive employment that is economically viable also.
The Indian handicrafts industry mirrors the aspect of age old Indian civilization. Every state has its own unique handicraft products, thus the diverse Indian handicraft industry's nature is evident. This is a great employment intensive sector and an industry which is extremely viable economically. So, here are a few popular categories of handicrafts in India.
Justshine.in is a reputed online Home Decor and Handicraft store with sound knowledge on high quality products and services. Justshine.in is an attempt from a software company K V A Software to promote Indian handicrafts throughout the world. They are mainly concerned with making Indian handicrafts available worldwide by preserving the same.
Their main aim is to provide a better life standard to the craft artists associated to handicrafts of India by preserving their handicrafts which are at the verge of extinction.
Justshine has the privilege of presenting a safe, secured and rather easy to use Indian handicrafts online store to its customers.
The Business Address of this company is located at 202 Harshal Apartment, Axar Township, Nr Girivihar, Wadhvan, Surendranagar, Gujarat, India, 363002 and can be contacted by Phone: +91 9601515216 by Email: info@justshine.in
People really interested in buying Indian handicrafts like wooden handicrafts, traditional handicrafts of India at best rates; have to visit the website http://justshine.in/
Just Shine
+91 9601515216
info@justshine.in
