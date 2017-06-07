Country(s)
Aurochs Software Launches out-of-the-box Incentive Eligibility Management Solution
PUNE, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Aurochs Software proudly announces the launch of it's one-of-a-kind Incentive Eligibility Management Solution embedded as part of our IC Calculation Engine which is designed and architected specially for the pharmaceutical industry. Our IC eligibility management engine allows business users to flexibly configure complex eligibility scenarios using a simple interface without any technical know-how. The tool provides capability to select different calculation combinations (built-in) based on your specific business processes. Combination of calendar days, business days, company holidays, leaves etc can be used for incentive eligibility calculations on a monthly or periodic basis to suit your business needs.
The interface also allows user to configure rules (using standard dropdowns) for different special scenarios such as new-hire, transfer, termination etc. Special rules can also be defined for job shares and flexible working arrangements.
