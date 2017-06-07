 
June 2017
Get Certified! Get Noticed! Get Hired! Civil Jobs in Pune – CRB Tech Solutions

 
 
PUNE, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Civil engineering is a an engineering discipline for the professionals which deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of the physical and naturally built environment, including tasks like construction of roads, canals, bridges, dams, and buildings.

In the 18th century, the term civil engineering was coined to incorporate all things civilian as opposed to military engineering. The first self-proclaimed civil engineer was John Smeaton, who constructed the Eddy stone Lighthouse.

Among the good training institutes in Pune that offer civil engineering training courses, CRB Tech Solutions Pune has a unique approach and offers real time and focused civil design training program. Our program is designed to transform Civil Engineering graduates into efficient professionals who will add value to the companies who hire them.

You might find other institutes of civil engineering that provide civil training courses in India, but the need to take the right decision and follow the right institute in making a bright career. We provide training from structural engineering courses for beginners to an advanced 3d max training.

About Professional Training for Civil Engineers:

Civil training courses in Pune will help you to clear your Civil engineering related concepts and thus make you an expertise in the field. CRB Tech stands amongst the best institute as civil engineering training center in Pune. This is evident from the statistic that we have provided 100% placements to our candidates and our training speaks a volume.

Hence, if you are looking for best Civil classes in Pune, for your Civil career, then CRB Tech could be your first choice. It happens to be the best civil training institutes in Pune.

Eligibility for Training and Placement Program:

Any candidate who owns a degree in the field of Civil Engineering or at the end of the day, B.E/B.Tech and even master's degree holders are preferred and recommended for this course.

Training Program Highlights:

1.      Pay after getting placed

2.      Learn & Earn Facility.

3.      We offer LOI of clients.

4.      Get Job in 3 Months.100% Job Guarantee.

5.      Hire & Training Program.

6.      Best in Industry.

7.      Learn Directly from Corporate Trainer.

8.      Tie-up with 300+ Clients.

Why CRB Tech Solutions?

·         100 % placement guarantee on paper

·         We offer LOI (conditional offer letter) from our clients. We at CRB Tech provide LOI or you can call it a company offer letter at the beginning of the training itself. That says you have a job at hand right and you need to be sincere in your effort.

·         Placement with lifetime support for alumni and fresher

·         Best in campus drives

·         Our mentors are corporate expertise faculties.

·         Training in German language

·         Personality development training to help you in developing soft skills that will set you ahead of your contemporaries.

·         95% practically oriented training sessions.

A Customized Training Program:


·         Detailed and expertise training is additionally offered alongside customized technical training to guarantee the general development of the students.

·         Foremost curriculum: The modules of Civil training program are upgraded and redesigned on a periodical basis by our industry experts.

·         Regular campus drives take place

·         Training in aptitude is a part of the syllabus as it enables you to successfully overcome the hardest of the aptitude tests, which you would face in the interviews.

Payment options:


·         Payment options for fees are flexible with the usage of either credit card or debit card.

·         Duration and Financial assistance: The duration of the training and placement program at our Java developer institute in Pune is of 4 months. The classes in Pune run for 7-8 hours on weekdays.

Talking about the financial options:

·        Loan options: Loan and installment options are made available for payments of fees.

·        Credit Card: Students can opt the option of EMI payment on their credit cards.

·         Cash payment: Fees can also be paid in easy cash options.

Overview of the Syllabus:
Here is the overview of the syllabus for the Civil Engineering training program. The highlights of the syllabus are mentioned over here, which would give you a fair bit of idea regarding the course contents.

Software:

1.      AutoCAD

Application: Drafting, Modeling, Architectural Drawing i.e. Structural Analysis Software
2.      Revit Application: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software specially used in Structural Engineering and Construction Software(Instead of AutoCAD Revit is been used in Many Industries) 3.      3D Home Architect Application: Powerful and Flexible 3D home Design 4.      STAAD Pro (Structural Analysis and Design Computer Program)
Application: to analyze response of Wind, Earthquake and moving load.
5.      Mathcad
Application: Numerical Analysis and mathematical operations.

6.      3D Max

Application: 3D visualization of designs.
7.      Microsoft O7ce: (Word, Power point, Excel )
Application: Generating / writing reports and creating presentations.
8.      Etabs
Application: To make Big building's designs with much ease and calculate all the moments like shear force and column moments easily.

Course for General Aptitude:
·      Percentages Profit And Loss

·      Number System

·      Simple Interest Compound Interest

·      Permutation And Combination

·      Probability

·      Number Series

·      Coding Decoding

·      Blood Relation

·      Puzzle-Based Problems

Our Placement Clients:
·          Gammon India

·          Larsen & Toubro Ltd

·          Punj Lloyd Group

·          Lanco Infratech Limited

·          GMR Group & Projects Ltd

·          Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

·          Essar Construction

·          Jain Housing and Construction Ltd.

So, if you are dreaming for such reputed companies, you ought to Enroll today for our Civil Engineering training program. (http://www.crbtech.in/Services/Civil-Engineering-Training...)

• CRB Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd
• PUNE, Maharashtra
• Address: 901,902,Pride Parmar Galaxy, Sadhu Waswani Chowk, Agarkar Nagar, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001
• Email:  info@crbtech.in
• Phone: 020-60504476
• Mr. Kumar: 8407-922-922
• Ms. Radhika:8551-833-833

