Specialized Software Testing Course in Pune At CRB Tech
CRB Tech has to offer complete software testing training and placement package with its full time professional course in this domain.
CRB Tech offers a placement oriented intensive course in software testing that makes you job ready!
A course that covers the A to Z of software testing. The highlights of the software testing training program at CRB Tech includes training in both manual testing and Automation testing. Apart from these, other things covered include:
• UNIX basics
• Bug filing tool – Bugzilla
• Test management tool- Quality Center etc...
The high demand for automation engineers in the software testing industry makes it imperative for testing professionals to have knowledge and skills related to testing automation. Especially the test automation tools like QTP (Quick Test Professional)
That's where the training program offered by CRB would prove to be useful for you. As a part of automation testing, they cover QTP (Tool from HP), Selenium which happen to be the most widely used automation softwares in the industry. Also, get hands on training on the tool.
Other softwares on which training is provided include test management tool such as Quality Center and bug management tool in Bugzilla.
Thus, you can master all the fronts of software testing that includes manual, automation, bug management, test process management with the help of this intensive course.
CRB Tech differs from the cluster of software training institutes in Pune (http://www.crbtech.in/
Now get a chance to be placed in reputed software testing companies like Quick Heal, Aptara, Qulaity Kiosk and more, by joining the software testing course at CRB Tech. They happen to be the placement clients of CRB Tech.
As a part of interview training, the soft skill part is also covered. That includes coaching in English communication, foreign language such as German, interview tips etc. To add to this, mock interview rounds are also conducted for students. Not to mention aptitude, GD and PI training to help you crack the toughest of interviews.
With its life time placement support policy for the experienced candidates, even the working professionals can benefit from the same. Job switching becomes easier for them. Another advantage for the enrolled students of CRB Tech is that, they continue to get unlimited interview calls till their placement is confirmed.
Other training and placement program add ons include:
• Workshops and seminars on presentation skills.
• Routinely conducted on campus and off campus drives.
• Corporate level infrastructure at offices.
• Chance to work on live projects during training.
• Industry expert trainers to guide and mentor you.
• Client company LOI inside 15 working days.
• Industry tie-ups with 300+ MNC's and MLC's.
CRB Tech thus comes up with a complete software testing training and placement package for those interested, covering each and every aspect related to this domain.
• Address: 901,902,Pride Parmar Galaxy, Sadhu Waswani Chowk, Agarkar Nagar, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001
• Email: info@crbtech.in
• Phone: 020-60504476
• Mr. Kumar: 8407-922-922
• Ms. Radhika:8551-833-833
http://www.crbtech.in/
