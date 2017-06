Sailor Twift Studios' First Film Auto Shop Premiering at FLY Film Festival

Philadelphia-Based Production Studio's Dark Comedy Named "Official Selection" to Top 100 Film Festival

Official AUTO SHOP Movie Poster

--, the highly-anticipated dark comedy from Sailor Twift Studioshas been named an "official selection" to the fourth annual FLY Film Festival in Enid, Oklahoma; a Film Freeway Top 100 reviewed festival.is an unrated dark comedy following two polar characters through an increasingly contentious day at an auto repair shop. It is based in and around the blue-collar Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods in the city of Philadelphia, where it was partially filmed."I am ecstatic to see our (Sailor Twift Studios) first film selected to a top 100 fest," exclaimsco-writer/director/producer Alex Gross. "I can't wait for this specific audience's reaction to some of the events that unfold within the film. Enid, OK's arts community continues to grow, with an energized audience that I think will be very receptive to the irreverent comedy."Joe Zakrzewski and Chris Brooke lead a high-profile cast of Philadelphia-based comedians in their introductory roles on-screen as the two protagonists. Chris Cotton (), Ryan Shaner and Sonia Zambrana bring their unique comedic style to their characters; all three are full-time comedians in Philadelphia and New York City, with frequent stints at Philly's famous Helium Comedy Club. David Grow, Elizabeth Majewski and Mike Paquin complete the cast, and reside in the Roxborough and Manayunk sections of Philadelphia."It was important that we were getting supporting actors from Roxborough and Manayunk because the film needed to retain its authenticity with our local audience," continues Gross. "I couldn't be prouder of the work put in by the entire team. The local community has been overwhelmingly supportive of our projects thus far, and we're very excited to bringto the festival circuit, with plans for a big hometown screening in early 2018."The. Showtimes will be announced in the near future. All showings will be open to the public, and passes can be purchased at http://www.flyfilmfestival.org/ event-passes.html Withbeing selected to its first film festival,It will coincide with their popular #XanderBerkeleyFriday promotion that generates more than 30,000 impressions and engagements each week. The scene will be released from the @SailorTwift13 account.Sailor Twift Studios is a content production company specializing in entertainment reviews, film and video production, live events, online articles and podcasts. Founded in 2009 by Alex Gross in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA, Sailor Twift Studios is known for an unfiltered local approach to entertainment generation and coverage.Sailor Twift Studios hosts various multimedia projects, a podcast and street apparel. The podcast,– now featuring more than 250 archived episodes – regularly engages with offbeat YouTube personalities and actors from hit television series' like. Their popular social media campaigns engage with people from all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Central Europe and the United Kingdom. More than one-million unique impressions have been generated by Sailor Twift Studios.For more information, visit http://www.SailorTwift.com