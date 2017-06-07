News By Tag
Sailor Twift Studios' First Film Auto Shop Premiering at FLY Film Festival
Philadelphia-Based Production Studio's Dark Comedy Named "Official Selection" to Top 100 Film Festival
AUTO SHOP is an unrated dark comedy following two polar characters through an increasingly contentious day at an auto repair shop. It is based in and around the blue-collar Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods in the city of Philadelphia, where it was partially filmed.
"I am ecstatic to see our (Sailor Twift Studios) first film selected to a top 100 fest," exclaims AUTO SHOP co-writer/director/
Joe Zakrzewski and Chris Brooke lead a high-profile cast of Philadelphia-
"It was important that we were getting supporting actors from Roxborough and Manayunk because the film needed to retain its authenticity with our local audience," continues Gross. "I couldn't be prouder of the work put in by the entire team. The local community has been overwhelmingly supportive of our projects thus far, and we're very excited to bring AUTO SHOP to the festival circuit, with plans for a big hometown screening in early 2018."
The FLY Film Festival is screening AUTO SHOP as part of its programming on Friday, August 4, 2017, and again on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Showtimes will be announced in the near future. All showings will be open to the public, and passes can be purchased at http://www.flyfilmfestival.org/
With AUTO SHOP being selected to its first film festival, Sailor Twift Studios will release a scene from the film to their large audience on Twitter on Friday, June 16, 2017. It will coincide with their popular #XanderBerkeleyFriday promotion that generates more than 30,000 impressions and engagements each week. The scene will be released from the @SailorTwift13 account.
ABOUT SAILOR TWIFT STUDIOS:
Sailor Twift Studios is a content production company specializing in entertainment reviews, film and video production, live events, online articles and podcasts. Founded in 2009 by Alex Gross in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA, Sailor Twift Studios is known for an unfiltered local approach to entertainment generation and coverage.
Sailor Twift Studios hosts various multimedia projects, a podcast and street apparel. The podcast, Roxborough Trash Radio – now featuring more than 250 archived episodes – regularly engages with offbeat YouTube personalities and actors from hit television series' like The Walking Dead. Their popular social media campaigns engage with people from all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Central Europe and the United Kingdom. More than one-million unique impressions have been generated by Sailor Twift Studios.
For more information, visit http://www.SailorTwift.com.
To interview the cast and crew of the film AUTO SHOP, or for photos, contact Edward Caiazzo at (215) 380-2324, or email CaiazzoEdward@
Media Contact
Edward Caiazzo
2153802324
***@gmail.com
