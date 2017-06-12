 
MSM DesignZ, Inc. reveals outstanding branding project for Pentegra

 
 
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The award-winning digital media agency is close to end the first semester of 2017 with a pool of new clients and exciting projects, including the rebranding of the online presence of a leading financial services company, Pentegra.

2017 started off as a great year for MSM DesignZ, Inc. The Westchester based digital media agency was honored to provide online rebranding services for Pentegra (http://www.pentegra.com/), a leading provider of retirement plans, fiduciary outsourcing and institutional investment solutions to clients nationwide, managing over $11 billion in services.

"The challenge with rebranding came down to organizing the amount of content that was needed to showcase their services and financial solutions. That was accomplished with a more organized site map and navigation menu. Using a full screen approach was crucial for a user friendly experience. We also provided them with a mobile solution that did not currently exist." – Mario Mirabella, CEO of MSM DesignZ.

MSM's social media managing services are also in great demand as the agency partnered up with other notable clients recently. The list includes multi-service pharmacy, Rye Ridge Pharmacy; the gourmet meal delivery service, Top Chef Meals; and the specialized sports program center, Kids In Sports Scarsdale.

With these recent client acquisitions, and with three recent VEGA Digital Award wins, MSM DesignZ, Inc. continues to consolidate its position as one of the most creative and trustworthy digital media agencies in the Westchester area.

Pentegra's new website can be viewed at http://www.pentegra.com.

About MSM DesignZ

Founded in 1999, MSM DesignZ, Inc. is a full service, award-winning digital media agency,  committed to ensure that its clientele stands out from their competition. Currently a Westchester, NY based company with offices in both White Plains, NY and Tarrytown, NY, MSM DesignZ, Inc. executes eye-catching work through a variety of services including web design and development, social media, SEO, online marketing, and advertising.

For more information, visit http://msmdesignz.com

Contact
MSM DesignZ, Inc.
***@msmdesignz.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017
