News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MSM DesignZ Triple Recognized for Creative Website Design
MSM DesignZ, Inc. did it again! The advertising agency was recently awarded with multiple VEGA Digital Awards.
The winning works involved fully responsive, eye-catching websites for clients Cosentino Training, Pizzeria Molto and Lugano Wine Bar, including full-screen photography shot by MSM DesignZ as well for the two restaurants. These submissions were worth one Arcturus award in the category of Fitness/Health Website, and two Arcturus awards in the category of Restaurant Website, respectively.
"It is always exciting to receive this type of recognition, especially when we are talking about a worldwide competition such as the Vega Digital Award. It's a huge honor for us because this means more than a recognition of a final product, the website, but a recognition to our effort, teamwork and commitment to our clients", said MSM DesignZ, Inc. CEO, Mario Mirabella.
Vega Digital Awards is an international competition catered to all creative professionals who inspire through concept, writing or design, through traditional or electronic media. Vega Digital Awards is administered and judged by International Awards Associate (IAA) and a carefully selected panel of internationally-
Entries from more than 200 professional and student categories were rated this year, according to rigorous standards. This year's Vega Digital Awards competition included entries from 30 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherland, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.
About MSM DesignZ
Founded in 1999, MSM DesignZ, Inc. is a full service, award-winning digital media agency, committed to ensure that its clientele stands out from their competition. Currently a Westchester, NY based company with offices in both White Plains, NY and Tarrytown, NY, MSM DesignZ, Inc. executes eye-catching work through a variety of services including web design and development, social media, SEO, online marketing, and advertising.
For more information, visit http://msmdesignz.com.
Contact
Mario Mirabella
Contact
MSM DesignZ, Inc.
***@msmdesignz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse