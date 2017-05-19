 
News By Tag
* Msm Designz
* Vega Awards
* Westchester Digital Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tarrytown
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

MSM DesignZ Triple Recognized for Creative Website Design

MSM DesignZ, Inc. did it again! The advertising agency was recently awarded with multiple VEGA Digital Awards.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Msm Designz
Vega Awards
Westchester Digital Agency

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
Tarrytown - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 1,100 submissions from 30 countries throughout the world, MSM DesignZ, Inc. won three Arcturus recognitions in the most recent Vega Digital Awards competition, showing extraordinary prowess in digital creativity.

The winning works involved fully responsive, eye-catching websites for clients Cosentino Training, Pizzeria Molto and Lugano Wine Bar, including full-screen photography shot by MSM DesignZ as well for the two restaurants. These submissions were worth one Arcturus award in the category of Fitness/Health Website, and two Arcturus awards in the category of Restaurant Website, respectively.

"It is always exciting to receive this type of recognition, especially when we are talking about a worldwide competition such as the Vega Digital Award. It's a huge honor for us because this means more than a recognition of a final product, the website, but a recognition to our effort, teamwork and commitment to our clients", said MSM DesignZ, Inc. CEO, Mario Mirabella.

Vega Digital Awards is an international competition catered to all creative professionals who inspire through concept, writing or design, through traditional or electronic media. Vega Digital Awards is administered and judged by International Awards Associate (IAA) and a carefully selected panel of internationally-esteemed creative professionals.

Entries from more than 200 professional and student categories were rated this year, according to rigorous standards. This year's Vega Digital Awards competition included entries from 30 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherland, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

About MSM DesignZ

Founded in 1999, MSM DesignZ, Inc. is a full service, award-winning digital media agency, committed to ensure that its clientele stands out from their competition. Currently a Westchester, NY based company with offices in both White Plains, NY and Tarrytown, NY, MSM DesignZ, Inc. executes eye-catching work through a variety of services including web design and development, social media, SEO, online marketing, and advertising.

For more information, visit http://msmdesignz.com.

Contact
Mario Mirabella

Contact
MSM DesignZ, Inc.
***@msmdesignz.com
End
Source:
Email:***@msmdesignz.com Email Verified
Tags:Msm Designz, Vega Awards, Westchester Digital Agency
Industry:Advertising
Location:Tarrytown - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MSM DesignZ, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share