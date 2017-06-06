Peerless-AV® Showcases Fully-Sealed Outdoor Display at 2017 Rail Conference, Booth 511

Xtreme™ displays enable year-round outdoor communication solutions for transportation applications

Baltimore - Maryland - US

Beth Gard

-- Peerless-AV®, the leader in digital signage solutions, is pleased to showcase its fully-sealed outdoor display at the 2017 Rail Conference, June 11-14 at the at the Hilton Baltimore, Booth 511.Ideal for rail transportation settings, the Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Display (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/cl-49plc68-ob) is capable of year-round outdoor digital signage with Peerless-AV's weatherproof technology. Exhaust fumes, chemicals, micro particles, and brake dust amidst train stations and subways are the "silent killers" of most transit tech. To combat this, Peerless-AV's flat panel display is 100% sealed and engineered to endure the elements. With a patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer™ system along with IP68 and NEMA 6 ratings, the Xtreme™ display offers the widest operating temperature range available (-40° - +140°).From sharing schedules and delays with riders to entertainment and advertising, the 1080p HD display is an easy to maintain, cost-effective, and reliable solution for communication. Most "outdoor" displays still rely on vents, filters, and fans, meaning the filters must be regularly changed as fumes, dirt or brake dust clog the exchange of air in and out of the display.However, the Peerless-AV Xtreme™ display is as unaffected by these as it is by the weather – the patented, fully-sealed ventless design keeps debris outside the display while protecting the electronics within. Additional key features of the display include ambient light sensors for easy reading, shatterproof, optically bonded glass to prevent breakage, and more.Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.