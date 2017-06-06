News By Tag
Peerless-AV® Showcases Fully-Sealed Outdoor Display at 2017 Rail Conference, Booth 511
Xtreme™ displays enable year-round outdoor communication solutions for transportation applications
Ideal for rail transportation settings, the Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Display (https://www.peerless-
From sharing schedules and delays with riders to entertainment and advertising, the 1080p HD display is an easy to maintain, cost-effective, and reliable solution for communication. Most "outdoor" displays still rely on vents, filters, and fans, meaning the filters must be regularly changed as fumes, dirt or brake dust clog the exchange of air in and out of the display.
However, the Peerless-AV Xtreme™ display is as unaffected by these as it is by the weather – the patented, fully-sealed ventless design keeps debris outside the display while protecting the electronics within. Additional key features of the display include ambient light sensors for easy reading, shatterproof, optically bonded glass to prevent breakage, and more.
Peerless-AV will be showcasing its Xtreme™ display at the 2017 Rail Conference, June 11-14 at Booth 511. For media appointments, please contact Beth Keuling at bethg@lotus823.com (mailto:bethg@
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
