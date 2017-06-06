 
Industry News





Workflows and boards in ProofHub is all you need to be more productive

ProofHub has added a new member to its already long list of useful features - Workflows and boards. The new feature is going to be a great news for professionals who are looking to manage their work situations in a better and more efficient manner.
 
 
Workflows and kanban boards
WALNUT, Calif. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- After effective steps that ProofHub has taken over the years for making teams happy and satisfied, it now moves one step forward by adding Workflows and boards in the tool. With some unique features, Workflows and boards come as a workflow visualization tool that will simplify the way you manage your tasks. It works just like you do, allowing you to move tasks in stages across the board so that you can keep a check on the progress status of the tasks.

You can break down tasks into stages and move them from one stage to the other to make sure that everyone knows when they are supposed to work on it. In a way, it will allow the teams to collaborate better and stay connected while working on complex tasks. People who are accountable can go ahead and work without any limitations, and complete the tasks right on the money.

Workflows and boards feature has been launched keeping in mind the problems the teams have to face while working on complex tasks, where many people are involved. Visualized tasks can be studied in two ways: Board view and List view. How you want to see your tasks totally depends on the requirement of your workflow. Also, you have the freedom to create custom workflows from here. You can add as many stages as your workflow demands.

ProofHub Workflows and boards comes across as a simplified and streamlined way of managing tasks so that your team is always informed of the ongoing work. It's flexibility, scalability and adaptability makes it suitable for all kinds of projects.

You can visit https://www.proofhub.com to get an in-depth look at these Workflows and boards that has been added in the software.

Source:ProofHub LLC
Email:***@proofhub.com Email Verified
Tags:Kanban Boards, Project Management Software, ProofHub project workflows
Industry:Software
Location:Walnut - California - United States
Subject:Features
