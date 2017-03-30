 
ProofHub Launches its Project Management App for iOS and Android

"In its latest update, ProofHub has announced the release of the project management app for iOS and Android mobile users, featuring collaboration and a flexible way of managing projects."
 
WALNUT, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Back in 2011,they launched a project management software - ProofHub. The software made project management smooth and efficient by helping teams to be more structured, organized and coordinated. They have come a long way with thousands of happy customers all over the world. The software has provided solution to various project management problems faced by the team and managers. With the growing demand in the market, ProofHub is up with new technology.

They have developed a more pocket friendly way of handling projects by setting a new benchmark for all mobile users. It is now available on iOS and android so that anyone can manage their work anytime and anywhere. Download it now for your device from app store or play store.  You will find an easier way to collaborate with a more compelling interface, appealing layout and easy navigation. It is different from other apps because of its simplicity, intuitive approach.

ProofHub Bolt mobile app is a streamlined version for smartphones, iPhones and tablets. The users can quickly view projects update and add new topics, task lists and milestones. It is also an easy way to add feedback at the right time to make your life run a more smoothly.

"With frequent updates and launch of new mobile apps, ProofHub has come up with a way to use it on any platform without any struggle." says the development team at ProofHub. They ensure that their ideas meets the growing needs of clients and users who have busy schedule and needs everything handy.

ProofHub aims to deliver innovative solutions to its clients through mobile app, thus enabling them to use technology at their fingertips.

Sign up for ProofHub for free trial at https://www.proofhub.com

