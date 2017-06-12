News By Tag
WooCommerce NET D Terms Plugin
CMARIX TechnoLabs is a prominent eCommerce solution provider providing turnkey solutions to start-ups, SME & enterprises.
"We just made popular, customizable and free eCommerce platform even better!
WooCommerce is a very popular eCommerce platform on the web with over 25 million downloads and powers over 28% of all eCommerce sites.
CMARIX TechnoLabs adds flexibility for any Merchant with a WordPress and WooCommerce online store. By using NET D Payment terms customers have the ability to pay the amount within few days. This is especially useful when there is a B2B relationship between suppliers and wholesalers/
If your company or organization wants to integrate the Net D Plugin into your eCommerce website, feel free to get in touch with us
CMARIX TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd
+1 631-206-6051
***@cmarix.com
