WooCommerce NET D Terms Plugin

CMARIX TechnoLabs is a prominent eCommerce solution provider providing turnkey solutions to start-ups, SME & enterprises.

Contact

CMARIX TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd

+1 631-206-6051

***@cmarix.com CMARIX TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd+1 631-206-6051

End

-- CMARIX TechnoLabs is pleased to announce that it has released a WooCommerce plugin to facilitate Net D terms for eCommerce websites. This empowers eCommerce websites built with the WordPress platform to accept Net terms. i.e place an order for any item and receive the payment based on custom "payment terms" set by the seller & customer. Net D – whereby D stands for Days, it can be any 10, 20, 30, 60 or totally upto you. CMARIX has consulted diverse eCommerce companies across 36 countries globally and more than 100+ websites are already using this plugin."We just made popular, customizable and free eCommerce platform even better!WooCommerce is a very popular eCommerce platform on the web with over 25 million downloads and powers over 28% of all eCommerce sites.CMARIX TechnoLabs adds flexibility for any Merchant with a WordPress and WooCommerce online store. By using NET D Payment terms customers have the ability to pay the amount within few days. This is especially useful when there is a B2B relationship between suppliers and wholesalers/distributors. Net D plugin enables merchants to implement traditional business flow via website. It provides a simplified, trusted bridge to emerging payment technologies.If your company or organization wants to integrate the Net D Plugin into your eCommerce website, feel free to get in touch with us