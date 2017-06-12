 
News By Tag
* WooCommerce Plugins
* NET D terms
* Wordpress Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

WooCommerce NET D Terms Plugin

CMARIX TechnoLabs is a prominent eCommerce solution provider providing turnkey solutions to start-ups, SME & enterprises.
 
 
NET-D-Terms
NET-D-Terms
AHMEDABAD, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CMARIX TechnoLabs is pleased to announce that it has released a WooCommerce plugin to facilitate Net D terms for eCommerce websites. This empowers eCommerce websites built with the WordPress platform to accept Net terms. i.e place an order for any item and receive the payment based on custom "payment terms" set by the seller & customer. Net D – whereby D stands for Days, it can be any 10, 20, 30, 60 or totally upto you. CMARIX has consulted diverse eCommerce companies across 36 countries globally and more than 100+ websites are already using this plugin.

"We just made  popular, customizable and free eCommerce platform even better!

WooCommerce is a very popular eCommerce platform on the web with over 25 million downloads and powers over 28% of all eCommerce sites.

CMARIX TechnoLabs adds flexibility for any Merchant with a WordPress and WooCommerce online store. By using NET D Payment terms customers have the ability to pay the amount within few days. This is especially useful when there is a B2B relationship between suppliers and wholesalers/ distributors. Net D plugin enables merchants to implement traditional business flow via website. It provides a simplified, trusted bridge to emerging payment technologies.

If your company or organization wants to integrate the Net D Plugin into your eCommerce website, feel free to get in touch with us Inquiry - CMARIX (http://www.cmarix.com/WooCommerce-customization-for-Net30...)

Contact
CMARIX TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd
+1 631-206-6051
***@cmarix.com
End
Source:www.CMARIX.com
Email:***@cmarix.com Email Verified
Tags:WooCommerce Plugins, NET D terms, Wordpress Development
Industry:Technology
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017
CMARIX TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share