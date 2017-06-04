News By Tag
Banasthali's Daughters in Public Life are indeed Alumni with a Difference
One among the top ranking Institution in India today which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world, Banasthali alumni can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
1927 born Smt Kamala Beniwal Ex Governor Gujarat Mizoram & Tripura is a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Economics, and History from Banasthali Vidyapeeth. She had been the first woman minister in Govt of Rajasthan as well as the first woman governor of any North Eastern State. She had also played a stellar role in the freedom struggle for India and her contribution to the development of cooperatives will always be remembered. She was chosen as the first 'Captain of girls' of the volunteer group from Banasthali Vidyapeeth, which still exists. "This journey wouldn't have been possible without the sense of activism I learnt here" is what she wrote in the visitor book of the Alma mater.
1945 born Meira Kumar lawyer, former diplomat and Ex Speaker Lok Sabha did her schooling from Banasthali and also recipient of honorary doctorate from Banasthali. She holds the distinction of being the first woman speaker who was also elected unopposed in the lower house of parliament. She had attributed her administrative and political success to the institute for imparting value-based learning and wrote in the guest book of Banasthali "I am delighted to be back where I was given the perfect blend of traditional values and modern outlook of the West,"
1930 born Sumitra Singh Ex Speaker Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha who did her schooling and graduation from Banasthali is outright in stating that her deep understanding of national and international issues as well her oratory skills is due to her education at Banasthali which was well ahead of its time in terms of academics and infrastructure. She was the first woman speaker in Rajasthan's history.
Above three featured as distinguished alumni for the month of January in the special edition of Banasthali 2017 year calendar. Beyond doubt, every educational institution in India today has a name but only very few like Banasthali have a legacy.
For more details including admissions see http://www.banasthali.org
About Banasthali: The Institution has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today.
