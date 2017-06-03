 
Book ' For Eva' from the Scottish Poet Jim Ferguson

'For Eva' ~ A collection of poetry from the Scottish Poet Jim Ferguson.
 
 
4631261881_532x611
4631261881_532x611
GLASGOW, Scotland - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- U.K. based publisher, Famous Seamus are delighted to introduce to you 'For Eva' poetry that varies from the provocative to the moving, on themes from the personal to the political. 'For Eva' contains work that has previously been published in small press and literary magazines combined with new work and unpublished pieces written over a twenty-six-year period. This is a book that speaks with a distinct Scottish identity, but do not assume that Jim Ferguson's poetry is always traditional, to the contrary the poems take different forms. Rather than being a book of poetry, this is a collection of very individual poems and for those who respond well to imagery, there are some pictures too.

Jim Ferguson is considered by many to be one of the best and most relevant Scottish contemporary poets, He is a committed writer who shares his skills and knowledge, encouraging others of all ages to develop and learn. Jim is also an excellent ambassador for Scottish writing, he has given hundreds of readings and public performances. Born in 1961 and based in Glasgow, Jim has been writing and publishing since 1986. Sharing his talents to inspire others, he is a Creative Writing Tutor at Glasgow Kelvin College.

For further information please contact:
Valerie at Famous Seamus
07565876184
media@thefamousseamus.com
http://www.famousseamuspublishing.com

Famous Seamus Valerie Hedges
***@thefamousseamus.com
Email:***@thefamousseamus.com
