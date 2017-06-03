News By Tag
Book ' For Eva' from the Scottish Poet Jim Ferguson
'For Eva' ~ A collection of poetry from the Scottish Poet Jim Ferguson.
Jim Ferguson is considered by many to be one of the best and most relevant Scottish contemporary poets, He is a committed writer who shares his skills and knowledge, encouraging others of all ages to develop and learn. Jim is also an excellent ambassador for Scottish writing, he has given hundreds of readings and public performances. Born in 1961 and based in Glasgow, Jim has been writing and publishing since 1986. Sharing his talents to inspire others, he is a Creative Writing Tutor at Glasgow Kelvin College.
Valerie at Famous Seamus
07565876184
media@thefamousseamus.com
http://www.famousseamuspublishing.com
Famous Seamus Valerie Hedges
***@thefamousseamus.com
