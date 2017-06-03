News By Tag
Premier Assurance Group Names Hans Krogh-Hansen Regional Business Development Director
"With more than 10 years of experience in sales, operations and business development in domestic and international markets, we are certain that Hans' leadership style and ability to work across all levels of an organization will be of great value to foster and solidify the growth and success of our company," said Oscar Michel, vice president of the Accident & Health Division at PA Group.
In his new role, Krogh-Hansen will be responsible for the top line growth of PA Group's health products to international clients. He will also manage existing and potential distribution sales channels and identify new business opportunities within the Caribbean, Southern Cone, Brazil and Central America.
Krogh-Hansen was previously an independent international major medical health insurance agent. Most recently, he worked as a sales executive for State Farm Insurance. He also worked as a regional sales director for Bupa, overseeing several markets including the Caribbean, Central America and the Southern Cone.
Krogh-Hansen has held a 2-15 Life, Health & Annuities License for the State of Florida and attended Florida International University with a concentration in marketing and international business.
About PA Group
From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
