Ten Tips to Source your Products from China
Ten Tips to Source your Products from China
The numbers of manufacturers and suppliers in China is endless and the efficiency, quality and legitimacy between them vary significantly. Therefore, it is important to verify your supplier before you make a payment. Do not get impressed by a professional website and rankings on Alibaba. There is only one way to properly verify a business in China and that's through a local government office, which will check the manufacturer's business registration, the annual turnover and its trading history. However, this could be difficult without being fluent in Chinese and without being on-site. Furthermore, in order to not get ripped off, it is essential to transfer all payments to an official bank account of the registered factory or a trusted intermediary and never to individuals or unions in China.
Tip 2: Get someone on the ground in China
There are countless Chinese manufacturers so they often try to cheat you, as their reputation isn't normally damaged internationally as they operate in a complex environment. Furthermore, even professional manufacturers in China make mistakes mostly because of communication issues.
The manufacturing industry in China can be described as a Fire fighting business where problem-solving issues come up on a daily basis. It can be considered a gamble and often ends in disaster if you try to manage your production from outside of China. With employees or reliable contacts on the ground, you can control this risk.
Tip 3: Always do Quality Control
Never import from China without any kind of quality control, as the production standards often don't meet western compliance. Some of the best quality products are produced in China, but on the other hand, it has some of the worst as well. Despite China's overall rise and economical growth, there are still factories, which produce questionable quality. It is not uncommon that a Chinese manufacture copies a product and reproduces it without the exact knowledge of its use. The product might look the same, but it might not work as effectively as the original product.
Once the goods are on the ship or have arrived in your country, there is no turning back. Importing goods without quality controls is not conceivable as the risks are too high. Either have your people on the ground in China that can carry out onsite quality controls or source your products with a respectable company like MyShipper, which provides three separate quality control inspections before the goods leave the factory.
If you import more than one container you have more bargaining power so be sure to negotiate or deal with supplier that is working on your side. However, to get the best price you need local knowledge, product sourcing experience, knowledge of
Tip 4: Get a contract
As in every business, without a contract you cannot blame the manufacturer for not fulfilling its obligations. Consequently, the legal system in China is still underdeveloped and has underlying holes.
There are some critical rules you have to follow in order to draft a proper contractual document. It is imperative that all the specifications and materials used in production are included in the contracts, even if it is seems clear cut. It is very important that you get the factory stamp on the contract because even if the contract has the signature of the manufacturer, without an official factory stamp, the contract becomes worthless in China.
As MyShipper has an Office in China and Chinese speaking employees, manufacturers deliver far higher standards. As a result, MyShipper knows the exact specifications to put your mind at ease when signing any legal contracts.
Tip 5: Samples
As soon as you agreed the price with a manufacturer, a sample is sent out in order to demonstrate the quality of the product. In general, these samples offer high quality and fulfil the customer's specifications. There is always the danger that the actual products that arrive at your door don't meet the specifications of the sample so it is important to make sure the legal contracts and insurance cover this issue. Cheaper materials can be used and quality checks are ignored leading to defect products. Some manufacturers even buy their samples from premium factories in order to send them to their own costumers.
MyShipper always demands two samples, one for our client and one for comparison in our office. As soon as the order is complete, MyShipper compares it to the provided sample whilst in the factory before the goods are signed off. Subsequently, MyShipper can guarantee the client's demands are met as repeat business and word of both are fundamental to maintaining the exceptional brand quality.
