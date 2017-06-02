News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink to Showcase Matrix Switching and IP Video Solutions at InfoComm
Company will display its UHD/4K Systems and Offer Video over IP Training at Orlando Event
Live demos of PureLink's newest Video over IP system, the VIP-300H-U, will be on display at the show. This powerful AVoIP system offers the only IP video solution that can transport 4K signals across both CAT and Fiber networks. The company will also be displaying several of their latest HDMI 2.0 compliant offerings as well as their flagship PureMedia line of digital cross-platform matrix switchers. Additional demonstrations of their MPX 100 II digital signage solution will also be taking place, this system is ideal for a multitude of applications including retail, restaurants, hotel lobbies, airport information, and public transportation.
Additionally, at this year's show PureLink will be offering a Manufacturer's Training Session on Video over IP Solutions entitled "Purelink: VIP & VPX: Comprehensive Solutions for A/V & KVM Over IP." This is listed as session number MT74, and will be held in Room W311G at the convention center on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. The course, which is good for InfoComm CTS RU credit, provides an overview of the company's VIP series of encoder and decoder modules, and delivers comprehensive training on the intuitive VPX IP Video Management Software. It also introduces their new PureStream VIP-NET series of network switches, which were purpose-built to enhance performance and simplify management of IP Video matrix switching systems.
"We have a slew of on-site activities scheduled for InfoComm this year," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "In addition to the live product demos, we will host a Happy Hour, with a full bar, on both Wednesday and Thursday at 3:30," he added. "And we'll be holding a Guitar Hero Live competition at those Happy Hour sessions, with an Amazon Echo Show as the first prize each day," stated Schilling. "Most of all, we look forward so much to meeting face-to-face with our partners and customers in the InfoComm community," he concluded.
Contact PureLink at info@purelinkav.com for a complimentary VIP pass to the exhibit hall. Please also consult the company's website for company news and announcements concerning their presence at this year's InfoComm 2017 show in Orlando.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse