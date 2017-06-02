 
Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Be Specific with Ad Text

For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance, increase your click-through rates and conversions (leads, sales, etc.) by being as specific as possible with the words in your ad content, copy and text.
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance, increase your click-through rates and conversions (leads, sales, etc.) by being as specific as possible with the words in your ad content, copy and text. For example, specific locations (i.e., city, state, airport), benefits (50% off, easy on/off, 1,500 patents) or services tend to get better conversion rates than broader phrases. In this article we show how a simple change of text position within a PPC ad can have dramatic effects.

Be Specific

See the article for the results of the test. As you'll can see, changing the business name from the more broad "Michigan Green Cars" to the specific "Ann Arbor Car Services." increased the conversion rate from 50% to 133%! The specific Ann Arbor ad text won at 133.33% Conversion Rate verses the 50.00% conversion rate of the general Michigan ad.

Conclusion

You can boost your click-through rates (CTRs) and conversion rates (CR) by using the proper ad format for best performance.

Click here for full article with examples and illustrations:

PPC Optimization: Be Specific
http://www.websiteoptimization.com/speed/tweak/ppc-specific/

About Website Optimization:

Website Optimization provides services and techniques to improve web site performance: boosting search engine visibility for more traffic, increasing conversion rates to maximize leads and profits, revving up site speed to retain users. http://www.websiteoptimization.com/

