Fluoroloy® A90 Polymer Material & Rotary Lip Seal Testing Program Being Showcased at Paris Air Show
The first innovation program supports the official European commercial launch of Fluoroloy® A90 polymer material specifically developed for critical applications in jet engine lubrication systems. This new material was launched stateside in September 2016 when it was presented at the SAE E34 Symposium: "Future Developments in Aerospace Technology,"
Tested in different working conditions, Fluoroloy® A90 material is most suited for the following jet engine applications: bearing chambers, sump systems, internal gearboxes and accessories as well as other aerospace applications with high-temperature requirements (e.g., bleed air systems and de-icing systems). The material is best used in Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal® spring energized seals in extreme applications that have high temperature requirements as it can withstand temperatures up to 365°C (690°F) with a stable retention of compressive sealing force.
Because of this temperature benefit, it is an ideal solution for jet engine lubrication systems where the soak back temperature is sometimes difficult to estimate but certainly between 80 to 100°C more than the permanent working temperature. With a higher performance level (365°C), Fluoroloy® A90 offers better reliability and a superior safety level in comparison to solutions reaching their maximum performance below 300°C and only designed for nominal working temperatures.
Saint-Gobain Seals' second innovation program focuses on advancing testing capabilities for rotary lip sealing solutions within the OmniSeal® product line. The new testing capabilities simulate real working conditions of applications and generate supporting data (i.e., temperature, friction and wear) that will allow for a smooth qualification process.
Rotary PTFE lip seals have been used as critical parts for many decades in aerospace industry since they are viable alternatives to mechanical or carbon seals solutions when linear shaft speed is above 15 m/s. Advantages include ease of installation and replacement versus mechanical seals, much less space to be integrated into hardware, and compact design in accessory gearboxes for jet engines but also all accessories connection on turboshaft engines.
Using this new testing capability, OmniSeal® lip seals were recently qualified for a helicopter rotor head and transmission retrofit program due to their great flexibility in creating a custom design with a precise fit in existing hardware. Along with the retrofit program, OmniSeal® solutions are now being used in rotor head and aerospace applications, including several with linear speed in excess of 90 m/s.
With these two innovative programs designed for competitive advantage, Saint-Gobain Seals continues to help their partners with another precise fit and lifetime confidence sealing solution along with their OmniSeal® and Meldin® product lines that are also widely used in the aerospace industry (e.g., spring-energized seals for the lubrication sump system, rotary shaft seals for the internal and accessory gearbox, and stator vane bushes in LP and IP Compressor sections).
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' Fluoroloy® product line, other product lines and its strategic business unit
About Saint-Gobain Seals
Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications.
About SAE E34 Propulsion Lubricants Committee (www.sae.org/
The SAE E-34 Propulsion Lubricants committee addresses all facets of aerospace propulsion lubricants–development, maintenance, and in-service experience. This work includes lubricants used for gas turbine and privately owned jet engines, aircraft gearboxes and accessories as well as synthetic lubricants found on turbo propeller engines. The group is dedicated to creating, preparing, and maintaining all relevant specifications, standards, and requirements for propulsion lubricants.
