TGV-inhalonix's Drug Candidate Shows Promise to Fight Deadly CF Lung Infections

The New York-based company reports its success at the 40th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

-- A broad spectrum, first-in-class antimicrobial Mul-1867 has shown tremendous potential to kill one of the most drug-resistant pathogens affecting patients with Cystic Fibrosis – multidrug-resistant S.aureus. The new data on the experimental drug was revealed today at the 40European Cystic Fibrosis Conference during oral presentation by TGV-inhalonix.According to presenting Dr. George Tetz, Mul-1867 does its job where other antibiotics fail. The MRSA/VRSA types of S.aureus are particularly persistent when it comes to treating CF patients and cause life-threatening infections among them."S.aureus and its most dangerous type - VRSA are some of the most poorly curable pathogens. It is most likely that it is only a question of time that they become a challenge for all of the cystic fibrosis community, and we predict already by the next decade," said Dr. George Tetz, the scientific core at TGV-inhalonix.The study compares Mul-1867 to another antibiotic, Vancomycin, and the results are in favor of the TGV-inhalonix's new product."We studied the potency of Mul-1867 against MRSA/VRSA isolates from patients with cystic fibrosis and ventilator associated pneumonia. Mul-1867 demonstrated a higher level of antimicrobial activity in a variety of models including microbial biofilms," said Dr. Victor Tetz, a principal scientist at TGV-inhalonix.During the study, TGV-inhalonix confirmed that Mul-1867 significantly protected animals from pneumonia-induced mortality caused by MRSA/VRSA whenever treatment was initiated. This significantly differs from existing therapeutic options, the efficacy of which is directly reduced along with the delay of therapy initiation."Mul-1867 is the first drug candidate being developed to address the problem of VRSA respiratory infections in cystic fibrosis patients," said Dr. Sushant Kumar, a member of TGV-inhalonix's advisory board.According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the median predicted survival age in persons with cystic fibrosis in the United States is 39.7 years.Victor and George Tetz say Mul-1867 has a broader potential for the treatment of various bacterial and fungal infections in patients with compromised immune systems and the general population, including respiratory tract infections in COPD patients, ventilator-associated pneumonia and fungal pneumonia.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted Mul-1867 Orphan Drug status. The status should provide incentives to develop drugs to fight lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.