-- TGV-inhalonix, a New York drug development company behind ground-breaking Mul-1867 which gives hope to treating life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant bacterial lung infections in patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, announced that Mul-1867 has shown tremendous potential against clinical isolates of fungi from patients with cystic fibrosis and other severe lung infections.The findings were published in Europe's leading discovery journal - International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents - and will be presented at the upcoming ASM - 2017 conference in June.The article written by Victor and George Tetz, the scientific core at TGV-inhalonix, details the results of a collaborative study along with VA Medical Center and University of Massachusetts for antifungal activity of Mul-1867. The authors report that they revealed high activity of Mul-1867 against multidrug-resistant strains ofspp andspp, which are especially risky for people with cystic fibrosis and patients with compromised immune system including those with lung transplans. "Fungal infections represent a crucial and unsolved problem for patients with cystic fibrosis, playing a dramatic role in their morbidity," as stated by the researchers."We have already confirmed a broad spectrum activity of Mul-1867 against multiresistant bacterial isolates such asandalong with early, compassionate use human clinical data. Its high anti-infective efficacy could make it a breakthrough new agent for addressing a variety of lung infections starting with those in Cystic Fibrosis patients," said Dr. George Tetz.For a few decades, the problem of antibiotic resistant fungal infections posed treatment challenges in patients suffering from a variety of pathologies and finding a solution is crucial for cystic fibrosis patients. "Our studies indicate that Mul-1687 also holds promise as a treatment against numerous other lung indications with fungal etiology, including HIV, blood malignancies and can help patients undergoing lung transplantations. We believe our research has unlocked a key for slowing the growth of these potentially fatal antibiotic-resistant pathogens," said Dr. Victor Tetz."The recent increase in the incidence of life-threatening infections caused by resistant fungi, including Candida and Aspergillus, is particularly concerning, because currently available antifungal agents may no longer be effective," said Dr. Haran T Schlamm of HTS Pharma Consulting, LLC, an advisor to TGV-Inhalonix.TGV-inhalonix has recently obtained an Orphan Drug status for Mul-1867, which will provide incentives to develop drugs for treating rare diseases.