May 2017
TGV-inhalonix's New Drug to Help Save Cystic Fibrosis Patients w/ Resistant Fungal Lung Infections

 
 
NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- TGV-inhalonix, a New York drug development company behind  ground-breaking Mul-1867 which gives hope to treating life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant bacterial lung infections in patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, announced that Mul-1867 has shown tremendous potential against clinical isolates of fungi from patients with cystic fibrosis and other severe lung infections.

The findings were published in Europe's leading discovery journal -  International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents - and will be presented at the upcoming ASM - 2017 conference in June.

The article written by Victor and George Tetz, the scientific core at TGV-inhalonix, details the results of a collaborative study along with VA Medical Center and University of Massachusetts for antifungal activity of Mul-1867.  The authors report that they revealed high activity of Mul-1867 against multidrug-resistant strains of Candida spp and Aspergillus spp, which are especially risky for people with cystic fibrosis and patients with compromised immune system including those with lung transplans.  "Fungal infections represent a crucial and unsolved problem for patients with cystic fibrosis, playing a dramatic role in their morbidity," as stated by the  researchers.

"We have already confirmed a broad spectrum activity of Mul-1867 against multiresistant bacterial isolates such as S.aureus and P.aeruginosa along with early, compassionate use human clinical data. Its high anti-infective efficacy could make it a breakthrough new agent for addressing a variety of lung infections starting with those in Cystic Fibrosis patients," said Dr. George Tetz.

For a few decades, the problem of antibiotic resistant fungal infections posed treatment challenges in patients suffering from a variety of pathologies and finding a solution is crucial for cystic fibrosis patients.  "Our studies indicate that Mul-1687 also holds promise as a treatment against numerous other lung indications with fungal etiology, including HIV, blood malignancies and can help patients undergoing lung transplantations.  We believe our research has unlocked a key for slowing the growth of these potentially fatal antibiotic-resistant pathogens," said Dr. Victor Tetz.

"The recent increase in the incidence of life-threatening infections caused by resistant fungi, including Candida and Aspergillus, is particularly concerning, because currently available antifungal agents may no longer be effective," said Dr. Haran T Schlamm of HTS Pharma Consulting, LLC, an advisor to TGV-Inhalonix.

TGV-inhalonix has recently obtained an Orphan Drug status for Mul-1867, which will provide incentives to develop drugs for treating rare diseases.

The research from the TGV-inhalonix study has also been accepted to an upcoming ASM Microbe 2017 conference and European Cystic Fibrosis Conference 2017, both of which will take place in June.


http://tgv-inhalonix.com/

Dan Wilson
tgv.hmi@gmail.com
Source:TGV Inhalonix
Email:***@gmail.com
