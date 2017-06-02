News By Tag
A Xpert Window Tinting Ready To Protect Your Family From The Sun's Damaging Rays
Those of us in South Florida are no strangers to those dangerous sun rays. But, it pays to know the difference between them, in order to best prepare to fight back.
• UVA – Rays that hit your inner layers of skin, resulting in aging and skin cancer.
• UVB – Rays that hit the top layers of skin, resulting in sun burns.
• Infrared – Rays that are responsible for actually making your body feel the sun's heat.
Don't wait another minute to get your window tinting, paint protection film, or automotive detailing project underway. Contact A Xpert Window Tinting, today, and get things started.
For more information visit http://www.axpertwindowtinting.com or call (561) 676-0798.
