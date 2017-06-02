 
A Xpert Window Tinting Ready To Protect Your Family From The Sun's Damaging Rays

 
WELLINGTON, Fla. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- With summer closing in, you need to be prepared for another hot South Florida season. And, without being a little proactive, the sun's rays can do a lot of damage. Do you want the best way of protecting your home, office and automobile from the elements? A window tinting job with A Xpert Window Tinting can help keep rooms cooler, limit distracting glares, and keep your skin guarded from damaging rays.

Those of us in South Florida are no strangers to those dangerous sun rays. But, it pays to know the difference between them, in order to best prepare to fight back.

• UVA – Rays that hit your inner layers of skin, resulting in aging and skin cancer.
• UVB – Rays that hit the top layers of skin, resulting in sun burns.
• Infrared – Rays that are responsible for actually making your body feel the sun's heat.

Don't wait another minute to get your window tinting, paint protection film, or automotive detailing project underway. Contact A Xpert Window Tinting, today, and get things started.

For more information visit http://www.axpertwindowtinting.com or call (561) 676-0798.
Source:A Xpert Window Tinting
