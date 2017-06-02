News By Tag
Advantage Academy Begins Renovation of Dallas Campus
The Superintendent, Angela McDonald, says "We are excited to begin this project! It will make room for more students and also help to enhance the learning opportunities that we offer to our students." The expansion and renovation will be completed in two phases, with phase one beginning immediately.
The first phase of the expansion and renovation is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2018. It will include: a learning center, large cafeteria/auditorium, additional and larger classrooms, a technology lab, a learning resource center, a new parking lot and expanded office space. The Learning Center will be a resource area for students, both in full group and small group instruction. The space will include a variety of resources, including 21st century technology to enhance learning skills. Students will be able to use the area for collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and communication. They also plan to include hands-on activities and STEM activity areas. There will also be a beautiful "fish tank" lounge area to provide students and staff a peaceful and quiet setting.
Founded as a tuition-free public charter school in 1998, Advantage Academy is operated by Eagle Advantage Schools, Inc. a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. Advantage Academy opened with 60 students and now currently has over 1,700 students enrolled at four campuses, located in Waxahachie, Southwest Dallas (North Duncanville location) and two campuses in Grand Prairie, Texas. They are state accredited by the Texas Education Agency. They offer career and technology education courses that include: STEM, Business and Multimedia CTE endorsements and dual credit with local colleges. They place an emphasis on character and student leadership development utilizing FranklinCovey's highly acclaimed The Leader in Me whole-school transformation program. To learn more visit their website: www.advantageacademy.org.
Sherri Busalacchi
