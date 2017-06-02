News By Tag
Taking More Coffee Breaks Makes a Better Workplace, Says Aroma Bravo
Quick coffee breaks can help lessen stress, improve productivity and create a happier working environment, as evidenced by the team at Aroma Bravo.
Earlier this year, Aroma Bravo encouraged its employees to take more coffee breaks to see if it can increase productivity and creativity. The result was so much better than expected.
"Sitting for hours on your desk can cloud your mind and body. We've been telling our staff to take short coffee breaks more often so they can stretch their legs, walk around as well as interact better with each other. This has undoubtedly generated positive effects in our workplace. The atmosphere is much happier and there are more inspired discussions and creative ideas to help improve business. Everyone just seems more motivated to give their best at work," says a company representative.
It's good thing that Aroma Bravo happens to offer Honduras whole bean coffee because the team members can indulge in the delicious coffee during breaks. The representative also thinks it's fortunate that many of the staff are gourmet coffee lovers, and therefore know how to brew good coffee.
"Everyone has different preferences for brewing whole bean coffee, so there's a French press, pour over dripper and a moka pot in the break room. All that's missing is an espresso machine for our office to turn into an actual café," he joked. Once the company begins to sell tea products, he predicts there will also be an official tea station in the office.
Less stress, stronger teamwork, better ideas, greater productivity and happier employees are just some of the workplace benefits that a coffee break can offer. The company encourages other businesses to try this interesting approach and see how it can improve their working environment.
More information about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers whole bean coffee from Honduras. Grown by organic farmers and roasted in small batches by experts, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
