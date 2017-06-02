News By Tag
Instart Logic Achieves Multiple Amazon Web Services Partner Network Designations
Instart Logic's prospects and customers running on AWS now have full confidence integrating Instart Logic into their applications
Businesses running their Cloud, Web and Mobile applications on Amazon Web Services should immediately consider adopting Instart Logic's powerful Cloud Application Services Platform, which will immediately improve application performance, consumer experience and security and thus increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction.
Benefits of adopting the Instart Logic Platform include:
An immediate minimum improvement in application performance of 20%, leading to increased revenue and improved customer satisfaction.
Automatically optimizing image quality and ensuring digital advertising and marketing function correctly.
Better security through an integrated, artificial intelligence-
Capability to deliver performance-
These two important designations involve a rigorous assessment of technical viability and security best practices. They validate and underscore Instart Logic's strong commitment to enterprise customers already running on Amazon Web Services, and that are interested in increasing their revenue, improving application performance, and driving up customer satisfaction by adopting Instart Logic's next-generation Cloud Application Services Platform.
"We are very pleased to have successfully passed AWS's stringent technical requirements and achieved status as both an APN Advanced Technology Partner and an AWS Mobile Competency Partner. Nearly every enterprise has either already moved mission-critical enterprise applications to the cloud, or is currently evaluating how to do so safely and securely," said Samrah Khan, vice president of business development at Instart Logic. "By achieving these two valuable technical designations, joint Amazon Web Services and Instart Logic customers will have the confidence that our two cloud platforms work together seamlessly and securely."
"Teaming closely with a global leader like AWS, which provides business-critical cloud computing services to millions of companies, is an important evolutionary step in the continued growth of Instart Logic and enables our ground-breaking Cloud Application Services Platform to reach a much broader set of prospects and customers around the world than we could ever reach on our own. AWS's powerful cloud computing capabilities, aligned with Instart Logic's disruptive capability to deliver faster, safer and better cloud, web and mobile experiences for consumers is a winning combination,"
About Instart Logic
Instart Logic helps hundreds of leading brands around the world deliver a faster, safer and more profitable digital experience through its revolutionary Cloud Application Services Platform. Instart Logic's platform combines machine learning, application and device awareness, and open APIs with a broad suite of integrated and automated capabilities including Cloud, Web and Mobile Application Performance Optimization, Image Optimization, Digital Advertising and Marketing Analytics Recovery, Web Application Firewall, DDOS Protection, Bot Management and a Next-Generation Content Delivery Network. Using Instart Logic, enterprises can provide ultra-fast, visually immersive and secure experiences on any device to maximize revenue, deliver superior customer experiences and gain competitive advantage. Learn more at https://www.instartlogic.com or follow us on Twitter at @InstartLogic.
