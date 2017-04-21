News By Tag
Instart Logic Announces Helios, Brings AI-Driven Security Capabilities to App Delivery
Helios leverages AI to go far beyond human capabilities for keeping web applications secure
Web application attacks are on the rise. A 2012 study found the average company's cost for every minute of downtime during a DDoS attack was $22,000. Helios, part of Instart Logic's AppShield family of end-to-end security solutions, uses artificial intelligence, interpretable machine learning, and automation to discover subtle web breaches hidden in billions of applications logs that have been nearly impossible for humans to detect using traditional security technologies.
Helios learns from experience, gets better over time, needs no training to get started and provides security experts with fast discovery of anomalies they would not otherwise have found using traditional methods. Most importantly, Helios takes a "no one size fits all" approach, evaluating logs from all incoming site traffic and continuously searching for the "unknown of unknowns."
"Instart Logic has been at the forefront of bringing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to market to solve the world's most difficult application performance challenges. With the launch of Helios, we are now extending our breakthrough AI capabilities into the world of web application security," said Peter Blum, vice president of product management at Instart Logic. "Websites are under 24/7 attack from all over the world, and every day new attack schemes are being developed by bad actors. What's needed in this increasingly treacherous environment is a way to continuously evaluate all web traffic for 'unknown unknowns,' and that is the explicit design philosophy underpinning all of Helios. There truly is nothing else like it on the market today."
"Machine learning-driven security solutions get far more insightful and accurate when the algorithms can crunch lots and lots of data", said Eric Ogren, senior security analyst at 451 Research. "Helios generates actionable recommendations very quickly from massive amounts of Web Application Firewall, anti-bot and client logs in the Instart Logic cloud to help AppShield, the company's security offering, keep pace with the latest security threats."
In application security, a key challenge is finding anomalies. A traditional system relies on predefined rules to catch attacks. However, previously unknown and subtle attacks cannot be caught by rules. Helios was built expressly to discover previously unknown anomalies and subtle attacks in systems operating at cloud-scale.
The second challenge Helios addresses is the size and scale of today's log files. Existing security technologies simply cannot keep up with the immense volume of log data. When attacks are found, discovery time can be so long that the attacks can cause great harm by the time they're discovered. Helios automates and speeds up the attack discovery process by using artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Helios is capable of analyzing billions of log messages in minutes.
The third challenge is that both web application code and attacks change every day, and new vulnerabilities are constantly emerging. Whatever solution an enterprise uses must accommodate constant change and keep security policies up to date. With so much change, there is minimal room for error. So supervised machine learning algorithms that rely on training datasets fail to solve this problem. Helios uses advanced algorithms that are able to discover anomalies without the need for training.
About Instart Logic
Instart Logic is the leading provider of a disruptive and modern cloud-based application delivery platform virtualizing all content at the browser to deliver lightning fast, reliable, secure digital experiences. The Instart Logic Application Services Platform is powered by virtualization, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and open APIs with a content delivery network (CDN) for global delivery. Using Instart Logic, enterprises can provide ultra-fast, visually immersive and secure experiences on any device to maximize revenue, deliver superior customer experiences and gain competitive advantage. Instart Logic is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Four Rivers Group, Geodesic Capital, Greylock Partners, Hermes Growth Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sutter Hill Ventures, Telstra Ventures, Tenaya Capital, Wing Venture Capital and several notable Silicon Valley angel investors.
Learn more at https://www.instartlogic.com or follow us on Twitter at @InstartLogic.
