Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Madness For Millefiori Glass Art!

New to our Millefiori Madness sale is 15% off all John Deacons! Our 15% off Drew Ebelhare & Sue Fox paperweights ends this Friday the 9th!
 
 
Rare magnum antique Baccarat "B 1848" scattered millefiori & Gridel Paperweight
Rare magnum antique Baccarat "B 1848" scattered millefiori & Gridel Paperweight
 
CHICAGO - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Our summer 2017 66th paperweight auction is quickly approaching! initial bidding will begin wednesday, july 5th. If you'd like to order a bundle of the next three catalogs, click on subscription (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=0018anrkv2yg1nn4_d6d0qxesecnivoh-bvl9slq48jaigq8h8zs2xhf2qrkjoit8u3btxfpjlyj-5fqbvbixuk1uxtqolnrns_v6ncm1ipque-yjubmckso3nmbxjm_i_8zfe3kdxjqnwxrzrbjemvm_pftcd42sfiivcyvyrshd5mjshf0ao1s-wufw0l3qalhbhnjufkwpkepad-7r0kzfgrfol5zngkx9bae4ewk_grj0ce5wz5g2seqq0iphgwxtxz1-vcsmnkqklib1acga==&c=sicas698sikw45nucfqy9d09t_7o5yj52c9-l3t7g8ig386ifnxw1w==&ch=mzaauqwggiak1s-c2kcetduon_bnuohui6nhbaqgj4szd4lka8qpaq==), or if you'd just like to receive a single one, click on catalog (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=0018anrkv2yg1nn4_d6d0qxesecnivoh-bvl9slq48jaigq8h8zs2xhf2qrkjoit8u3ff2hr_pikuwq4mxtq-w_ukvcefdmabyeykg71zg2hezxft0qumk03y0zgrnt7rfpxd87iaurgif7fe_ajetepzfqg73up4y9wzu5fr4uhwwxx4pngbc-dxmvvayhnamwly81_nct8uol-qk25hifi-rl7iefn6qxurf_p6ocsnlzco_3jyexzjjxd4ryeoutdq57wsrccgi=&c=sicas698sikw45nucfqy9d09t_7o5yj52c9-l3t7g8ig386ifnxw1w==&ch=mzaauqwggiak1s-c2kcetduon_bnuohui6nhbaqgj4szd4lka8qpaq==).

And finally, we would like to create something a little different for the next edition of our calendar and price guide. Read on to find out how you can participate.

Thank you for your interest and happy collecting!

15% off  deacons!

From today until friday, june 16th, enjoy 15% off all john deacons paperweights. We have an array of designs and price points, so click on deacons (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=0018anrkv2yg1nn4_d6d0qxesecni...) to explore your options!

last week for 15% off
Ebelhare & fox!

Our drew ebelhare & sue fox paperweight sale ends this friday, june 9th. Don't miss out on the 15% discount! click on ebelhare (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=0018anrkv2yg1nn4_d6d0qxesecni...) to see all we have.

save the dates!

For the next edition of our calendar and price guide, we want to create an attractive document that that will not only give you images of beautiful fine glass paperweights, but a calendar that will also inform, delight and remind you of interesting chapters in the history of the art form.

What we need from you is a verifiable date, or a day of the year special in the history of glass and especially glass paperweight history.

So start scratching your heads and please send us your input!

For more information, click on save the date.

For more information, click on weights wanted.

thank you!

Thank you for your love of fine glass, we hope to hear from you soon!

Sincerely,
ben, penelope, paul, marty, and molly

Contact
L H Selman Ltd.
3125831177
***@selman.com
End
Source:The Glass Gallery
Email:***@selman.com
Tags:Antique Art Glass, Glass paperweight, Online Art Auction
Industry:Arts
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
