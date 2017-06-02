News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Madness For Millefiori Glass Art!
New to our Millefiori Madness sale is 15% off all John Deacons! Our 15% off Drew Ebelhare & Sue Fox paperweights ends this Friday the 9th!
And finally, we would like to create something a little different for the next edition of our calendar and price guide. Read on to find out how you can participate.
Thank you for your interest and happy collecting!
15% off deacons!
From today until friday, june 16th, enjoy 15% off all john deacons paperweights. We have an array of designs and price points, so click on deacons (http://r20.rs6.net/
last week for 15% off
Ebelhare & fox!
Our drew ebelhare & sue fox paperweight sale ends this friday, june 9th. Don't miss out on the 15% discount! click on ebelhare (http://r20.rs6.net/
save the dates!
For the next edition of our calendar and price guide, we want to create an attractive document that that will not only give you images of beautiful fine glass paperweights, but a calendar that will also inform, delight and remind you of interesting chapters in the history of the art form.
What we need from you is a verifiable date, or a day of the year special in the history of glass and especially glass paperweight history.
So start scratching your heads and please send us your input!
For more information, click on save the date.
For more information, click on weights wanted.
thank you!
Thank you for your love of fine glass, we hope to hear from you soon!
Sincerely,
ben, penelope, paul, marty, and molly
Contact
L H Selman Ltd.
3125831177
***@selman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse