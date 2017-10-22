 
News By Tag
* Antique Glass Paperweight
* Online Art Glass Auction
* Paperweight for sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Fall Auction Now Open! | The Glass Gallery

 
 
1720093
1720093
Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Initial bidding for our Fall 2017 67th Auction is now open! To ensure that you secure a position in the competitive bidding that begins Tuesday, November 7th, please do not fail to place an initial bid. To begin bidding, click on AUCTION.

For highlights on just a few of the many outstanding pieces in this upcoming auction, as well as a link to our spin videos, head over to our AUCTION BLOG. For a complete wcj guide to the auction, a web-friendly digital catalog can be viewed at E-CATALOG, while a printed copy is available for purchase at PRINT-CATALOG.

Please note that we have made adjustments to our Terms & Conditions, so be sure to read through them carefully. Additionally, we now have hours on Saturday and Sunday, so stop by the gallery any day of the week to see each lot in person!

We would be happy to assist you if you would like to request any additional photos or videos. And, if you prefer to place any or all bids by phone or have any questions about our unique auction format, please give us a call.

Thank you and good luck in the auction!

Ben, Penelope, Paul, Marty and Molly

For More Visit Us: https://www.theglassgallery.com/

Contact
L.H. Selman Ltd.
3125831177
info@selman.com
End
Source:The Glass Gallery
Email:***@selman.com
Tags:Antique Glass Paperweight, Online Art Glass Auction, Paperweight for sale
Industry:Arts
Location:United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L. H. Selman Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share