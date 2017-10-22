News By Tag
Fall Auction Now Open! | The Glass Gallery
For highlights on just a few of the many outstanding pieces in this upcoming auction, as well as a link to our spin videos, head over to our AUCTION BLOG. For a complete wcj guide to the auction, a web-friendly digital catalog can be viewed at E-CATALOG, while a printed copy is available for purchase at PRINT-CATALOG.
Please note that we have made adjustments to our Terms & Conditions, so be sure to read through them carefully. Additionally, we now have hours on Saturday and Sunday, so stop by the gallery any day of the week to see each lot in person!
We would be happy to assist you if you would like to request any additional photos or videos. And, if you prefer to place any or all bids by phone or have any questions about our unique auction format, please give us a call.
Thank you and good luck in the auction!
Ben, Penelope, Paul, Marty and Molly
For More Visit Us: https://www.theglassgallery.com/
L.H. Selman Ltd.
3125831177
info@selman.com
